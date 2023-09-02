Rihanna's Family Mourns Death of Her Cousin at Age 28

Instagram Celebrity

The Barbadian superstar's beloved relative Tanella Alleyne passed away suddenly aged 28, six years after her brother Tavon was fatally shot on Boxing Day at age 21.

Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rihanna is dealing with a family tragedy. The Barbadian songstress, who has reportedly given birth to her second child, is believed to be mourning the death of her beloved cousin Tanella Alleyne.

Tanella, who had nearly 55k followers on Instagram, reportedly passed away suddenly at age 28. According to Loop Barbados News, her loved ones gathered at the St George Parish Church in Barbados to grieve her death on Monday, August 28.

During the eulogy, Tanella's adoptive mother Julie-Ann Bryan remembered her, "Tanella lived a life of gratitude with an outrageous amount of attitude, sprinkled heavily with confidence." She continued gushing over her late daughter, "There was something special about Nella. She was bold and courageous. Our love for each other was lit."

Rihanna's powerful ballad "Lift Me Up" was played during the homegoing service, but there's no word on whether the singer was present during the memorial service.

A cause of death was not given, but her adoptive mother told the congregation that on August 6, Tanella got a cat (ct) scan and reported to her adoptive father Simon Bayne that the doctor's saw "a big black mass." She said that he became concerned and asked her what does that mean, to which she replied, "A big black 4x4."

Rihanna has not publicly addressed the loss of her cousin. She's known to have had a close relationship with Tanella. Back in February 2017, Tanella paid a glowing tribute to the Grammy winner on her 29th birthday via Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my cousinnnn, my shoulder to lean on, my pray partner, mentor and sister," Tanella wrote along with a video of the two. "I still remember the days when you use to take forever to plait my hair for school or even tricking me into thinking that you had powers to unlock a car door with your eyes now I'm older and MUCH WISER I know that it was you playing with the buttons. I love you sooo much words can't explain for never leaving me out and always making sure I have a piece of the cake."

She continued her birthday wishes to Rih, "God has blessed you tremendously over the years I pray he keeps you sane , busy , focused and in good health always. May God overshadow you with favor make you invisible to this demonic world and set you free from any mindset that is not of him. I love you sooo muchhh. I hope that one day I can repay you for all that you have done for me and more because words to me just aren't enough!! ONE MORE YEAR PUN DI F**KA DEM!! #MORELIFE @badgalriri."

Tanella's passing came six years after her brother tragically passed away in a shooting on Boxing Day. He was only 21 years old. She also lost her twin sister at age 14.

Rihanna was recently rumored to have given birth to her second child, a baby boy, with her partner A$AP Rocky. The newborn's name has yet to be revealed, but it reportedly "starts with an 'R' - just like his big brother RZA."

Following her second child's arrival, an insider told PEOPLE magazine, "Rihanna feels her family is now complete." The source added, "It's something she's always wanted."

