 

Barbara Walters Expressed 'No Regrets' in Her Final Words

Barbara Walters Expressed 'No Regrets' in Her Final Words
Cover Images
Celebrity

The former 'The View' host's final words are revealed in her upcoming biography 'The Rulebreaker: The Life and Times of Barbara Walters', nearly two years after she died in December 2022.

  • Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Barbara Walters' final words are said to have been, "No regrets – I had a great life." The broadcaster, who died at the age of 93 in December 2022, eight years after she retired from her trailblazing television career and amid a dementia battle, apparently uttered the statement on her deathbed, according to an upcoming "definitive" biography of the journalist.

Publishing giant Simon and Schuster said in a statement that the book "The Rulebreaker: The Life and Times of Barbara Walters" by USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page, which is due out in April 2024, is "the definitive biography of the most successful female broadcaster of all time… whose personal demons fuelled an ambition that broke all the rules."

The book also reveals Barbara's final resting place, according to Page Six. It said Susan writes in the tome, "Barbara was buried, as she had wished, next to [family members] at Lakeside Memorial Park in Miami." Apparently Barbara's gravesite features her name, years of birth and death, and her final words.

  Editors' Pick

Before Barbara, who created ABC talk show "The View", left her show after 17 seasons, she had been struggling with various health issues including a bout with chicken pox. In 2010, the three-times married mum-of-one announced she would be having an open-heart operation to replace a faulty aortic valve.

She had known she was suffering from aortic stenosis, even though she was symptom-free, and four days after the operation, Barbara's spokeswoman Cindi Berger said the procedure to fix the faulty heart valve "went well, and the doctors are very pleased with the outcome."

Barbara returned to "The View" and her SiriusXM show "Here's Barbara" in September 2010. Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh wrote in his 2019 book "Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View", "One day, just as the show ended, (Barbara) collapsed into the arms of a stage manager. She had to be taken to the greenroom, where they laid her down on a sofa. The staff called the paramedics."

ABC honored Barbara's retirement with two-hour primetime special chronicling her career and renamed its Upper West Side news division headquarters the Barbara Walters Building.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tom Holland Showers 'Birthday Girl' Zendaya With Love in Sweet Tribute

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About 'Easy' Breastfeeding and 'Tough' Pregnancy
Related Posts
Barbara Walters Dies at 93, Tributes Pour in From Oprah Winfrey, Meghan McCain and More

Barbara Walters Dies at 93, Tributes Pour in From Oprah Winfrey, Meghan McCain and More

Barbara Walters' Team Fires Back After Connie Chung Dished on Past Rivalry

Barbara Walters' Team Fires Back After Connie Chung Dished on Past Rivalry

Report: Frail Barbara Walters Is Nearing Her Final Day

Report: Frail Barbara Walters Is Nearing Her Final Day

Latest News
Britney Spears 'So Excited' to Unveil New Snake Tattoo Amid Sam Asghari Divorce
  • Sep 02, 2023

Britney Spears 'So Excited' to Unveil New Snake Tattoo Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Maitland Ward Slams Trace Cyrus' 'Toxic Masculinity' Rant Against Adult Platform Models
  • Sep 02, 2023

Maitland Ward Slams Trace Cyrus' 'Toxic Masculinity' Rant Against Adult Platform Models

Kevin Costner Reveals Plan to Sue 'Yellowstone' Due to Pay Dispute
  • Sep 02, 2023

Kevin Costner Reveals Plan to Sue 'Yellowstone' Due to Pay Dispute

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About 'Easy' Breastfeeding and 'Tough' Pregnancy
  • Sep 02, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About 'Easy' Breastfeeding and 'Tough' Pregnancy

Barbara Walters Expressed 'No Regrets' in Her Final Words
  • Sep 02, 2023

Barbara Walters Expressed 'No Regrets' in Her Final Words

Jessica Simpson 'Excited' Her Kids Return to School After Backlash Over Daughter's Crop Top
  • Sep 02, 2023

Jessica Simpson 'Excited' Her Kids Return to School After Backlash Over Daughter's Crop Top

Most Read
Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4
Celebrity

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'

Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Britney Spears Shows Off Latest Vacation While Sam Asghari Unfollows Her on Instagram

Britney Spears Shows Off Latest Vacation While Sam Asghari Unfollows Her on Instagram

Ashlee Simpson and Husband Evan Ross Gush Over Each Other on His 35th Birthday

Ashlee Simpson and Husband Evan Ross Gush Over Each Other on His 35th Birthday

Jenna Jameson Hails Wife for Being Able to 'Handle' Her

Jenna Jameson Hails Wife for Being Able to 'Handle' Her

Trace Cyrus and Farrah Abraham Going Back-and-Forth Over His OnlyFans Rant

Trace Cyrus and Farrah Abraham Going Back-and-Forth Over His OnlyFans Rant

Charlize Theron Still Embarrassed by Her Over-Plucked Eyebrows

Charlize Theron Still Embarrassed by Her Over-Plucked Eyebrows

Trace Cyrus Insinuates His 'Famous Family' Hinders Him From Being 'More Successful'

Trace Cyrus Insinuates His 'Famous Family' Hinders Him From Being 'More Successful'