Kris Jenner Shares Insights Into Her 'Magical' Italian Vacation With BF Corey Gamble

Instagram Celebrity

The 67-year-old reality TV star and Kardashian-Jenner matriarch takes to her Instagram account to share some photos from her and her longtime boyfriend's PDA-filled getaway in Italy.

Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner treated her fans to a rare picture of her and boyfriend Corey Gamble. The reality TV star and momager took to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 31 to share some photos from their PDA-filled getaway in Italy.

"The Kardashians" star posted a picture of her and Corey sharing a sweet smooch while relaxing at the back of the boat. Holding onto each other, they leaned in for the kiss.

For their romantic boat ride, the couple were twinning in white ensembles. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch opted for a white dress that she paired with sandals and black sunglasses. As for Corey, he donned a white shirt and beige pants. He completed the look with white sneakers and a black bucket hat.

In the post, which she captioned, "Magical moments in August," Kris also included a snap of her posing with one of Dolce & Gabbana's designers, Domenico Dolce. The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star looked stunning in a black dress with rose accents, while the Italian designer wore a black-and-white shirt.



In one other picture, Corey was seen posing solo at a spiral staircase with beautiful scenery of Portofino in the background. Kris also posted her selfie with daughter Khloe Kardashian as well as a picture of an appetizing pizza from a pizza-making class.

Kris and Corey, who have been dating since 2014, continued their vacay after arriving in the States last week as they were spotted at Jay-Z's Nobu party in Malibu. For the date, Kris put on a leggy display in a white and coral print mini dress, while Corey wore an all-white suit paired and a diamond necklace.

The couple rarely talks about their relationship in public. In June 2022, however, Kris revealed the former tour manager had finally moved in with her. "He's been so amazing moving into the house because he really handles everything," the 67-year-old said in an episode of "The Kardashians". "There's so much security, love that side of him, because he's always really protective."

You can share this post!