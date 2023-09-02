Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Question on Whether She Gives Husband 'Mandatory' Oral Sex

Instagram Celebrity

During a question and answer session with fans, the 'Iron Man' actress gets a cheeky question on whether or not she gives her spouse Brad Falchuk a 'mandatory' oral sex.

Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow dodged a fan's question on whether she thinks giving her husband oral sex is "mandatory." The Goop founder, 50, who has been married to her TV writer second husband Brad Falchuk, 52, for five years, was asked by a fan during a question-and-answer session on her Instagram stories whether she thought a "BJ" was a must in her marriage.

"Do you give Mr. Falchuk a mandatory BJ?" her fan cheekily posted the question, to which Gwyneth coyly batted off the question by responding, "I mean, define mandatory."

But the Oscar-winning actress was more open a few years ago when she revealed Rob Lowe's wife, makeup artist Sheryl Berkoff, 62, taught her "how to give a blow job" when she was a teenager. She told 59-year-old Rob on his "Literally!" podcast in 2020 about Sheryl's oral sex lesson, "She just made me feel so free."

Gwyneth, who has children Apple, 19, and Moses, 17 , with her Coldplay frontman first husband Chris Martin, 46, added she first met Rob's wife on the set of a TV movie her mum was filming, and the then 15 or 16-year-old took to her straight away.

She said, "I met Sheryl, and I was like immediately obsessed with her. First of all, she was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush. And she was so cool. She taught me how to give a blow job, and you know, all the classic Sheryl stuff."

"I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time. She was so awesome to me. And I was a high school kid. Like, the fact that she's loved me that much before I was anyone or anything, you know?"

"It was less about remembering the technique - although I'm sure that I implemented it the first chance I got. It was so cool to have someone treat me like an adult and see me as like a young woman and someone who is sexual."

You can share this post!