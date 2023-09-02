 

50 Cent Denies 'Intentionally' Hitting Fan by Hurling Microphone Into Crowd

Through his lawyer, the rapper claims he 'would never intentionally strike anyone' after he's named battery suspect for allegedly injuring a concertgoer at a recent gig.

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent insists he did not "intentionally strike" one of his fans in the face after he furiously chucked his broken microphone into the crowd at his latest gig. The 48-year-old rapper - born Curtis James Jackson III - became frustrated after his production team handed him a string of faulty mics during his performance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 30, and a video show him taking one and launching it into the crowd.

While Bryhana Monegain - a host for radio station Power 106 - claims it whacked her on the forehead, leaving her with a bloody gash, footage didn't show where the microphone ended up.

But 50's lawyer Scott Leemon said in a statement issued after news of the event broke on Thursday, August 31, "Let's be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn't have all the facts and is misinformed."

Photos of broadcaster Bryhana obtained by TMZ show her stitched up and her head wrapped in gauze after the mic incident. A source close to 50 told the outlet she wasn't meant to be in the restricted section of the gig.

She filed a police report over the incident on Wednesday night, according to TMZ, which also said 50 had been named a criminal battery suspect in relation to the incident.

It's an echo of 50's fellow rapper Cardi B, 30, landing in hot water after she hurled her microphone at a fan who splashed her with liquid while she was performing in Las Vegas in July. Her mic rocketed off an object and hit a concert goer, who filed a police report before Cardi was cleared.

Days later the mic popped up for sale on eBay - where it was being auctioned for charity. Scott Fisher, whose company provided audio support for the show, sold it to a bidder who put in an offer of $99,900 as he said he wanted to do "something good" with the device.

