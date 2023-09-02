 

Selena Gomez Feels Uninspired to Write Sad Songs

Selena Gomez Feels Uninspired to Write Sad Songs
The 'Who Says' hitmaker reveals her new studio album won't have any gloomy song, explaining that the lack of sad songs reflects her frame of mind at the moment.

  Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has a hard time writing a "sad song" at the moment. The 31-year-old singer has opened up that her upcoming new album doesn't feature one sad sang, as Selena is in a particularly positive frame of mind at present.

"I genuinely don't feel like I have anything in me to write something negative. It just doesn't match with where I am anymore. And I live in sad girl music world. I love that. And I'll write that music all the time, but I, I just felt like this album shouldn't be that," the brunette beauty told SiriusXM Hits 1.

Selena - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - also revealed that she's happily single at the moment. She shared, "I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that."

"But, you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at and I, I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be."

Earlier this year, Selena admitted that she struggles to find a "consistent" balance in her life. The singer has enjoyed significant success as an actress and as a pop star - but Selena has also been forced to accept that her lifestyle will never be perfectly balanced.

She told The Wrap, "I don't think balance is consistent for me because of my lifestyle. The older I've gotten, the more I've understood that this is my job and this is what I want to do with my life, so I want to enjoy it. And I make time for the things that are important."

