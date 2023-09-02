 

Celine Dion's Family on Her Stiff-Person Syndrome: 'There's Little We Can Do to Support Her'

Celine Dion's Family on Her Stiff-Person Syndrome: 'There's Little We Can Do to Support Her'
Cover Images/DARA KUSHNER
Celebrity

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker's loved ones feel powerless amid her struggle with health issues as they claim there's little they can do to 'alleviate her pain.'

  • Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Celine Dion is trying "everything to recover" after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome. The 55-year-old singer announced diagnosis with the neurological disease in December 2022 - but Celine's sister Claudette has now revealed that her sibling is doing her best to overcome her health woes.

"She's doing everything to recover. She's a strong woman," Claudette told Canada's HELLO! magazine.

Celine has been experiencing spasms that are "impossible to control" and Claudette admits there's "little we can do to support her." She said, "It's an illness we know so little about. There are spasms - they're impossible to control. You know who people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It's a bit like that, but in all muscles. There's little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain."

  Editors' Pick

Earlier this year, Celine apologised to her fans after cancelling a string of concerts in Europe. A statement on her website also confirmed that the singer was "working hard on her recovery."

The statement read, "As the world has emerged from the pandemic, Celine has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing. Celine is working hard on her recovery."

"We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time is simply not now. Celine's medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition."

Celine also addressed the cancellations on X. The award-winning star wrote on the micro-blogging platform, "I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again... and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything until I'm really ready to be back on stage... I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again! - Celine xx (sic)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Akon Dishes on Why He Distanced Himself From His African Roots During Early Career

Jonathan Cheban Claims His Life Has Turned Into 'Hell' Due to Hand Injury
Related Posts
Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Moves Back to Canada After Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis

Celine Dion Moves Back to Canada After Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis

Celine Dion Hopes to Go Back Onstage After Canceling Tour Due to Stiff-Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Hopes to Go Back Onstage After Canceling Tour Due to Stiff-Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Determined to Bounce Back as She's Not Ready to Retire Despite SPS Struggle

Celine Dion Determined to Bounce Back as She's Not Ready to Retire Despite SPS Struggle

Latest News
Travis Barker Visits Prayer Room Amid 'Urgent' Family Issue After Leaving Blink-182's Tour
  • Sep 02, 2023

Travis Barker Visits Prayer Room Amid 'Urgent' Family Issue After Leaving Blink-182's Tour

Beyonce's Alleged 'Renaissance' Visual Album 'Remains in Limbo'
  • Sep 02, 2023

Beyonce's Alleged 'Renaissance' Visual Album 'Remains in Limbo'

Celine Dion's Family on Her Stiff-Person Syndrome: 'There's Little We Can Do to Support Her'
  • Sep 02, 2023

Celine Dion's Family on Her Stiff-Person Syndrome: 'There's Little We Can Do to Support Her'

Rihanna Makes 'Huge' Donation to Disabled and Homeless Veterans in Los Angeles
  • Sep 02, 2023

Rihanna Makes 'Huge' Donation to Disabled and Homeless Veterans in Los Angeles

Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Blasted Over Her 5-Year-Old Child's 'Unhealthy' Lunch
  • Sep 02, 2023

Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Blasted Over Her 5-Year-Old Child's 'Unhealthy' Lunch

Kate Beckinsale Adds New Tattoo as Nod to Her Late Cat
  • Sep 01, 2023

Kate Beckinsale Adds New Tattoo as Nod to Her Late Cat

Most Read
Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4
Celebrity

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'

Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'

Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Cade Foehner

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'

Lizzo Debuts Blonde and Pink Mullet Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo Debuts Blonde and Pink Mullet Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit