 

Jonathan Cheban Claims His Life Has Turned Into 'Hell' Due to Hand Injury

Jonathan Cheban Claims His Life Has Turned Into 'Hell' Due to Hand Injury
Instagram
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian's close friend claims he had to undergo therapy after his hand got injured by a BBQ sauce bottle which suddenly exploded when he touched it.

  • Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Cheban endured two and a half years of "hell" after a BBQ sauce bottle "exploded" and cut him "like a fish." Kim Kardashian's longtime friend - who legally changed his name to Foodgod in 2019 - has lodged a $20 million lawsuit against the manufacturer of San-J's Korean barbeque sauce over claims a glass bottle smashed open and left him with a deep cut on his hand and he's now revealed he's been through a tough time since sustaining the injury.

"You know it's been two and a half years since I had therapy on my hand and people think that it just happened but it's been two and a half years of hell with my hand and my nerves and everything," Jonathan, 49, told TMZ.com.

  Editors' Pick

"The whole point is ... this company ... had these bottles in every single supermarket on the shelves and it's a brand new bottle that exploded. Still with the plastic on. I didn't even get to open it. It exploded as I touched it out of the refrigerator ... and sliced me like a fish. If it was like a quarter of an inch ... lower it would have killed me on my artery."

Jonathan's lawsuit has been filed against the manufacturer of both the bottle and the sauce as well as the distributor and the store in Florida where he bought it. In the suit, he claims to suffering ongoing nerve damage and pain and he lost the ability to use his hand to create social media posts and adverts which are part of his job.

He has since insisted the legal action is about safety - not money - adding to TMZ, "It's not about being rich or not ... people need to worry about bottles exploding that aren't even opened ... This can't happen to anyone else. It's a horrible thing."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Akon Dishes on Why He Distanced Himself From His African Roots During Early Career

Kate Beckinsale Adds New Tattoo as Nod to Her Late Cat
Latest News
Kate Beckinsale Adds New Tattoo as Nod to Her Late Cat
  • Sep 01, 2023

Kate Beckinsale Adds New Tattoo as Nod to Her Late Cat

Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Post About Honesty Amid Irina Shayk's Vacation With Bradley Cooper
  • Sep 01, 2023

Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Post About Honesty Amid Irina Shayk's Vacation With Bradley Cooper

Jonathan Cheban Claims His Life Has Turned Into 'Hell' Due to Hand Injury
  • Sep 01, 2023

Jonathan Cheban Claims His Life Has Turned Into 'Hell' Due to Hand Injury

Playboi Carti Announces Rescheduled 'Antagonist Tour'
  • Sep 01, 2023

Playboi Carti Announces Rescheduled 'Antagonist Tour'

Billy Porter's Met Gala Invite 'Revoked' After Dissing Anna Wintour
  • Sep 01, 2023

Billy Porter's Met Gala Invite 'Revoked' After Dissing Anna Wintour

Akon Dishes on Why He Distanced Himself From His African Roots During Early Career
  • Sep 01, 2023

Akon Dishes on Why He Distanced Himself From His African Roots During Early Career

Most Read
Kelly Ripa Caught in Her Birthday Suit by New Housekeepers
Celebrity

Kelly Ripa Caught in Her Birthday Suit by New Housekeepers

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Cade Foehner

Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'

Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'