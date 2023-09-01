Playboi Carti Announces Rescheduled 'Antagonist Tour'

Facebook Music

The 26-year-old, who will embark on the tour alongside rapper-producers Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely as well as Homixide Gang, was supposed to open the tour on September 6 in Denver, Colorado.

AceShowbiz - Playboi Carti was supposed to kick off his "Antagonist Tour" this week. However, the "Magnolia" hitmaker announced that he has pushed back the dates for the U.S. leg.



However, in the new dates, Carti would start hitting the road in Dublin, Ireland on November 11. He will then bring his disruptive energy to several European cities like Manchester, London, Brussels, Amsterdam, Milan, Cologne, Berlin, Paris and Copenhagen.

The trek will follow Carti's 2021's "Narcissist Tour", which was held to support his first No. 1 album, "Whole Lotta Red". The project itself was dropped on December 25, 2020, and features guest appearances from the likes of Kanye West, Kid Cudi and Future.

