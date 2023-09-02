Moneybagg Yo Surprises Ari Fletcher With Huge Teddy Bear and Flowers During Dinner

Cover Images/Instagram/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

The 'Hard To Love: Heartless Edition' artist always goes above and beyond when it comes to spoiling his girlfriend as he gave her a huge pink heart-shaped diamond ring when celebrating her 28th birthday in July.

AceShowbiz - Moneybagg Yo proves he's such a romantic boyfriend. When having dinner with Ari Fletcher, the "If Pain Was a Person" rapper surprised her with a huge teddy bear and flowers.

Giving fans a look at Moneybagg's sweet gesture was Ari. Taking to Twitter, she shared a video of her putting the massive bear and roses inside the back of her car. In the caption, the social media personality gushed, "This man really came to dinner with this huge bear and flowers."

Back in July, Moneybagg spoiled Ari with a huge pink heart-shaped diamond ring when celebrating her 28th birthday. The emcee showed off the lavish gift he had prepared in an Instagram post.

Along with a series of videos and photos, Moneybagg penned, "Big Pink P***y Cat Diamond Wit The GIA Certification For Phat Ma @therealkylesister Happy Bagg Day Keep Enjoying @jewelryunlimited." He added champagne, clinking glasses and red heart emojis.

One of the clips Moneybagg shared offered a good look at the pink diamond itself. Another one displayed the diamond after it was embedded into the finished ring. In addition to the ring, the "Hard for the Next" rapper also showed off a heart-shaped diamond bracelet he prepared for his lady.

Ari and MoneyBagg have been dating on-and-off since 2019. In 2022, she revealed in a YouTube video that she was once pregnant with his kid, but she suffered a miscarriage.

In June of this year, Moneybagg admitted that he cheated on Ari. "I made mistakes. I made poor decisions," he explained in the interview. "That's why I rock with her so tough. She helped me through that situation."

"I look at it like I was just being a n***a and a n***a that come from Memphis," he continued explaining. "My environment, that's what I was used to. I had never been in no real relationship before to where I'm talking to her all night. I'm checking in."

"Of course, you know, I made some mistakes. You already know what I'm getting at with that," the "A Gangsta's Pain" rapper further elaborated. "She ain't take that well. And it got crazy. It's different when you have the person call them and try to tell them everything. 'He did this. He was doing this. Did you know he do this?' That made it even worse on her."

