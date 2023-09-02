 

T.I. and Tiny Harris Seek $165K From Accuser Sabrina Peterson

T.I. and Tiny Harris Seek $165K From Accuser Sabrina Peterson
Instagram
Celebrity

The rapper/actor and his Xscape singer wife demand that their ex-friend pay a six-figure sum to cover their legal fees after shutting down majority of defamation lawsuit.

  • Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - T.I. and Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle are not done fighting Sabrina Peterson in court. The couple is now seeking attorneys' fees from their ex-friend after several claims in her defamation lawsuit were dismissed.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the couple argues they're entitled to $164,650.56 that they spent to defend themselves in the lawsuit brought by Sabrina. "The Harrises' request for $164,650.56 in attorneys' fees and costs is reasonable and in line with fee awards regularly affirmed in this district. Given the complexity of the legal issues, the time necessary to adjudicate Peterson's seven causes of action over a two-year period, and the additional costs of appeal, the amount requested should be awarded in full," the couple's lawyer wrote.

A judge has yet to rule on the couple's request. A hearing is scheduled for September 26.

Previously, T.I. and Tiny won a partial reversal on appeal of a Superior Court Judge's ruling regarding Sabrina's defamation lawsuit, which accused the couple of a coordinated harassment attack. The pair used to be friends with Sabrina, until she claimed that the rapper/actor had put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.

  Editors' Pick

She said the incident started after she got into an argument with T.I.'s assistant. She claimed the rapper told her, "B***h I'll kill you." Sabrina also said she had "over 100 women" who were ready to speak out against T.I. and pushed the hashtag "Surviving T.I." on social media.

After she accused T.I. of the threat, Sabrina said his wife took to social media to post a photo of Sabrina's 8-year-old son. The caption of the post read, "Hold up .... So you want your abuser to train your son ... now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What's up wit you today Pooh? I'm confused. Stop harassing my family. You strange. Everybody know you been special. Please Get help."

In her lawsuit, Sabrina claimed the Harris couple had continued to harass her with social media posts. She demanded damages for the alleged defamation in the suit.

Fighting back the allegations, T.I. and Tiny asked Sabrina's lawsuit to be tossed. In September 2021, their motion was denied. However, earlier this month, the decision was reversed at the Appellate Court.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Offered to Pay Late-Night Staffers Amid Strikes, Says Jimmy Kimmel

Playboi Carti Announces Rescheduled 'Antagonist Tour'
Related Posts
T.I. Called Out by His Young Daughter for Joking About King Harris' New Teeth

T.I. Called Out by His Young Daughter for Joking About King Harris' New Teeth

T.I. and Tiny Defend Son King Harris' New Set of Teeth Despite Backlash

T.I. and Tiny Defend Son King Harris' New Set of Teeth Despite Backlash

T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite

T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite

T.I. & Boosie BadAzz Spotted Chatting Up at Airport After Ending Their Feud

T.I. & Boosie BadAzz Spotted Chatting Up at Airport After Ending Their Feud

Latest News
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trashed as 'Dogs***' by Noel Gallagher
  • Sep 02, 2023

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trashed as 'Dogs***' by Noel Gallagher

T.I. and Tiny Harris Seek $165K From Accuser Sabrina Peterson
  • Sep 02, 2023

T.I. and Tiny Harris Seek $165K From Accuser Sabrina Peterson

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande Feel 'Underappreciated' by Scooter Braun
  • Sep 02, 2023

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande Feel 'Underappreciated' by Scooter Braun

Travis Barker Visits Prayer Room Amid 'Urgent' Family Issue After Leaving Blink-182's Tour
  • Sep 02, 2023

Travis Barker Visits Prayer Room Amid 'Urgent' Family Issue After Leaving Blink-182's Tour

Beyonce's Alleged 'Renaissance' Visual Album 'Remains in Limbo'
  • Sep 02, 2023

Beyonce's Alleged 'Renaissance' Visual Album 'Remains in Limbo'

Celine Dion's Family on Her Stiff-Person Syndrome: 'There's Little We Can Do to Support Her'
  • Sep 02, 2023

Celine Dion's Family on Her Stiff-Person Syndrome: 'There's Little We Can Do to Support Her'

Most Read
Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4
Celebrity

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'

Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'

Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Cade Foehner

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'

Lizzo Debuts Blonde and Pink Mullet Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo Debuts Blonde and Pink Mullet Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit