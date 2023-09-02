T.I. and Tiny Harris Seek $165K From Accuser Sabrina Peterson

Instagram Celebrity

The rapper/actor and his Xscape singer wife demand that their ex-friend pay a six-figure sum to cover their legal fees after shutting down majority of defamation lawsuit.

AceShowbiz - T.I. and Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle are not done fighting Sabrina Peterson in court. The couple is now seeking attorneys' fees from their ex-friend after several claims in her defamation lawsuit were dismissed.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the couple argues they're entitled to $164,650.56 that they spent to defend themselves in the lawsuit brought by Sabrina. "The Harrises' request for $164,650.56 in attorneys' fees and costs is reasonable and in line with fee awards regularly affirmed in this district. Given the complexity of the legal issues, the time necessary to adjudicate Peterson's seven causes of action over a two-year period, and the additional costs of appeal, the amount requested should be awarded in full," the couple's lawyer wrote.

A judge has yet to rule on the couple's request. A hearing is scheduled for September 26.

Previously, T.I. and Tiny won a partial reversal on appeal of a Superior Court Judge's ruling regarding Sabrina's defamation lawsuit, which accused the couple of a coordinated harassment attack. The pair used to be friends with Sabrina, until she claimed that the rapper/actor had put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.

She said the incident started after she got into an argument with T.I.'s assistant. She claimed the rapper told her, "B***h I'll kill you." Sabrina also said she had "over 100 women" who were ready to speak out against T.I. and pushed the hashtag "Surviving T.I." on social media.

After she accused T.I. of the threat, Sabrina said his wife took to social media to post a photo of Sabrina's 8-year-old son. The caption of the post read, "Hold up .... So you want your abuser to train your son ... now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What's up wit you today Pooh? I'm confused. Stop harassing my family. You strange. Everybody know you been special. Please Get help."

In her lawsuit, Sabrina claimed the Harris couple had continued to harass her with social media posts. She demanded damages for the alleged defamation in the suit.

Fighting back the allegations, T.I. and Tiny asked Sabrina's lawsuit to be tossed. In September 2021, their motion was denied. However, earlier this month, the decision was reversed at the Appellate Court.

