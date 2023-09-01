 

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Offered to Pay Late-Night Staffers Amid Strikes, Says Jimmy Kimmel

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Offered to Pay Late-Night Staffers Amid Strikes, Says Jimmy Kimmel
Cover Images/Tony DiMaio/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

Jimmy, however, decided to reject the offer because he "felt that that was not their responsibility." Fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert, who was also on the podcast, then jokingly asked him, "Couldn't you say yes and then give your money to us?"

  • Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jimmy Kimmel has revealed Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's kind gesture. On his newly-launched "Strike Force Five" podcast, which he co-hosts with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver, the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host revealed that the "Good Will Hunting" actors offered to pay late-night staffers amid strikes.

"Ben Affleck and the despicable Matt Damon contacted me and offered to pay our staff for two weeks, a week each," the 55-year-old divulged in the premier episode of the podcast. "They wanted to pay [them] out of their own pocket."

Jimmy, however, decided to reject the offer because he "felt that that was not their responsibility." His pal Stephen then jokingly asked him, "Couldn't you say yes and then give your money to us?"

  Editors' Pick

Matt himself told the Associated Press last month that it was "unbelievably important” for the union to safeguard the actors' interests amid the strike. "We got to protect the people who are kind of on the margins," he said at a red carpet event for "Oppenheimer" in London.

"26,000 bucks a year is what you have to make to get your health insurance, and there are a lot of people who residual payments are what carry them across that threshold," he added. "If those residual payments dry up, so does their health care, and that’s absolutely unacceptable."

Back on the podcast, Jimmy revealed in the episode that he "was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started." He added, "And now, I realize, oh yeah, it's kind of nice to work."

After Seth told him, "Kimmel, c'mon, you are the Tom Brady of late night … you have feigned retirement," Jimmy then insisted that he was 100 percent serious about his plan. "I was serious - I was very, very serious," the latter emphasized.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nicki Minaj Treats Fans to New Single 'Last Time That I Saw You' Ahead of New Album Release

Anderson Cooper Loves His Onstage Dance With Madonna Despite 'Mortifying' Video
Related Posts
Kris Jenner Likened to AI After Using 'Ridiculous' Filter in New Video

Kris Jenner Likened to AI After Using 'Ridiculous' Filter in New Video

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Defends His 23-Year Age Gap With Wife Sam

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Defends His 23-Year Age Gap With Wife Sam

Young Joc Honors Late Mom by Sharing Throwback Video After Announcing Her Death

Young Joc Honors Late Mom by Sharing Throwback Video After Announcing Her Death

11 Celebrities Who Send Material Support During WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strike

11 Celebrities Who Send Material Support During WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strike

Latest News
Meg Ryan to Make Movie Comeback With 'What Happens Later'
  • Sep 01, 2023

Meg Ryan to Make Movie Comeback With 'What Happens Later'

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Offered to Pay Late-Night Staffers Amid Strikes, Says Jimmy Kimmel
  • Sep 01, 2023

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Offered to Pay Late-Night Staffers Amid Strikes, Says Jimmy Kimmel

Adam Driver Urges Big Studios to Follow Smaller Firms in Solving Unions' Demands Amid Strike
  • Sep 01, 2023

Adam Driver Urges Big Studios to Follow Smaller Firms in Solving Unions' Demands Amid Strike

Anderson Cooper Loves His Onstage Dance With Madonna Despite 'Mortifying' Video
  • Sep 01, 2023

Anderson Cooper Loves His Onstage Dance With Madonna Despite 'Mortifying' Video

Nicki Minaj Treats Fans to New Single 'Last Time That I Saw You' Ahead of New Album Release
  • Sep 01, 2023

Nicki Minaj Treats Fans to New Single 'Last Time That I Saw You' Ahead of New Album Release

'Lazy' Gwyneth Paltrow Mulls Over Keeping Her Gray Hair
  • Sep 01, 2023

'Lazy' Gwyneth Paltrow Mulls Over Keeping Her Gray Hair

Most Read
Kelly Ripa Caught in Her Birthday Suit by New Housekeepers
Celebrity

Kelly Ripa Caught in Her Birthday Suit by New Housekeepers

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Cade Foehner

Chrisean Rock Reveals Gender of Her and Blueface's Child in Emotional Post

Chrisean Rock Reveals Gender of Her and Blueface's Child in Emotional Post

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'