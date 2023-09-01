JoJo Caught Liking Shady Tweet About Taylor Swift Re-Recording Her Albums

Instagram Music

The 'Too Little Too Late' hitmaker is caught pressing the like button in a tweet shading the 'Anti-Hero' singer over claims that Taylor has 'immeasurable' impact in music industry.

Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - JoJo may want to remind people that she re-recorded her albums before Taylor Swift did. The "Too Little Too Late" hitmaker was caught pressing the like button in a tweet shading the "Anti-Hero" singer for the matter.

The said tweet read, "The way no one credited @iamjojo for starting this. Not even TS. JoJo was the first to do this. Weak journalism @vulture." The user was responding to a tweet praising Taylor for her "immeasurable" impact after Demi Lovato decided to re-record her music.

Back in 2018, JoJo re-recorded her first two albums, 2004's "JoJo" and 2006's "The High Road", to regain control of her music rights. Meanwhile, Taylor began releasing her re-recorded music in April 2021, when she dropped "Fearless (Taylor's Version)", a new take on her 2008 sophomore album, following her master dispute with Scooter Braun.

Taylor followed it up with "Red (Taylor's Version)" in October of the same year, creating a buzz from the release of a new 10-minute-long version of "All Too Well". "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" was released in July of this year, with "1989 (Taylor's Version)" dropped in October.

It is, however, should be noted that The Everly Brothers set a precedent by re-recording their notable hits and re-recording their music back in 1960.

Fans had mixed responses to JoJo's online activity. "No one knows JoJo besides those two songs and aquamarine so how can a d list celebrity get credit for something people didn't even realize she did," one person commented.

"I'm sure multiple people recommended it to Taylor honestly. Kelly Clarkson did. I'm sure others did," one other noted. "This reminds me of the dialogue from Riverdale when Cheryl Blossom tells Toni that she invented the color red," another added.

One fan defended JoJo, saying, "Okkkkk y'all not gone be in here disrespecting Jojo like she wasn't that girl, yall just too young." Echoing the sentiment, one wrote, "JoJo is better than Taylor Swift anyway."

You can share this post!