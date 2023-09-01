 

JoJo Caught Liking Shady Tweet About Taylor Swift Re-Recording Her Albums

JoJo Caught Liking Shady Tweet About Taylor Swift Re-Recording Her Albums
Instagram
Music

The 'Too Little Too Late' hitmaker is caught pressing the like button in a tweet shading the 'Anti-Hero' singer over claims that Taylor has 'immeasurable' impact in music industry.

  • Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - JoJo may want to remind people that she re-recorded her albums before Taylor Swift did. The "Too Little Too Late" hitmaker was caught pressing the like button in a tweet shading the "Anti-Hero" singer for the matter.

The said tweet read, "The way no one credited @iamjojo for starting this. Not even TS. JoJo was the first to do this. Weak journalism @vulture." The user was responding to a tweet praising Taylor for her "immeasurable" impact after Demi Lovato decided to re-record her music.

Back in 2018, JoJo re-recorded her first two albums, 2004's "JoJo" and 2006's "The High Road", to regain control of her music rights. Meanwhile, Taylor began releasing her re-recorded music in April 2021, when she dropped "Fearless (Taylor's Version)", a new take on her 2008 sophomore album, following her master dispute with Scooter Braun.

  Editors' Pick

Taylor followed it up with "Red (Taylor's Version)" in October of the same year, creating a buzz from the release of a new 10-minute-long version of "All Too Well". "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" was released in July of this year, with "1989 (Taylor's Version)" dropped in October.

It is, however, should be noted that The Everly Brothers set a precedent by re-recording their notable hits and re-recording their music back in 1960.

Fans had mixed responses to JoJo's online activity. "No one knows JoJo besides those two songs and aquamarine so how can a d list celebrity get credit for something people didn't even realize she did," one person commented.

"I'm sure multiple people recommended it to Taylor honestly. Kelly Clarkson did. I'm sure others did," one other noted. "This reminds me of the dialogue from Riverdale when Cheryl Blossom tells Toni that she invented the color red," another added.

One fan defended JoJo, saying, "Okkkkk y'all not gone be in here disrespecting Jojo like she wasn't that girl, yall just too young." Echoing the sentiment, one wrote, "JoJo is better than Taylor Swift anyway."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson Donate $10M to Maui Wildfire Victims
Related Posts
JoJo Engaged to Actor Dexter Darden

JoJo Engaged to Actor Dexter Darden

Listen: JoJo Vows to Be 'The Change' on Joe Biden's Official Campaign Anthem

Listen: JoJo Vows to Be 'The Change' on Joe Biden's Official Campaign Anthem

JoJo to Remove Tory Lanez From Her Song 'Comeback'

JoJo to Remove Tory Lanez From Her Song 'Comeback'

Jojo Gushes About Body Confidence After Becoming Ambassador for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Line

Jojo Gushes About Body Confidence After Becoming Ambassador for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Line

Latest News
JoJo Caught Liking Shady Tweet About Taylor Swift Re-Recording Her Albums
  • Sep 01, 2023

JoJo Caught Liking Shady Tweet About Taylor Swift Re-Recording Her Albums

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson Donate $10M to Maui Wildfire Victims
  • Sep 01, 2023

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson Donate $10M to Maui Wildfire Victims

Doja Cat Haunts Christina Ricci in Creepy 'Demons' Music Video
  • Sep 01, 2023

Doja Cat Haunts Christina Ricci in Creepy 'Demons' Music Video

Australian Radio Host Slams Prince Harry Over His 'Whining'
  • Sep 01, 2023

Australian Radio Host Slams Prince Harry Over His 'Whining'

'Big Brother 25' Recap: Will Power of Invincibility Save One Houseguest From Eviction?
  • Sep 01, 2023

'Big Brother 25' Recap: Will Power of Invincibility Save One Houseguest From Eviction?

Sarah Ferguson's 'Self-Hatred' Spurred From Princess Diana Comparison
  • Sep 01, 2023

Sarah Ferguson's 'Self-Hatred' Spurred From Princess Diana Comparison

Most Read
Doja Cat Claps Back at Criticism Over Her New Song's Demonic Artwork
Music

Doja Cat Claps Back at Criticism Over Her New Song's Demonic Artwork

Drake Treats Fans to Free Tickets After Postponing Vancouver Concert Last Minute

Drake Treats Fans to Free Tickets After Postponing Vancouver Concert Last Minute

Beyonce to Become Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara Prior to 'Renaissance' Tour Stop

Beyonce to Become Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara Prior to 'Renaissance' Tour Stop

Coi Leray Slams Latto and Her Ex Trippie Redd on 'Blue Moon' Tracks

Coi Leray Slams Latto and Her Ex Trippie Redd on 'Blue Moon' Tracks

Ellie Goulding Assures Her Face Is 'Intact' After Being Hit by Firework on Stage

Ellie Goulding Assures Her Face Is 'Intact' After Being Hit by Firework on Stage

Travis Scott Unveils 'Circus Maximus' Tour Dates, Skips Houston After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott Unveils 'Circus Maximus' Tour Dates, Skips Houston After Astroworld Tragedy

Billie Eilish Honored With BRIT Billion Award After Reaching 1 Billion U.K. Streams

Billie Eilish Honored With BRIT Billion Award After Reaching 1 Billion U.K. Streams

Perrie Edwards Gearing Up for Solo Career After Welcoming Son

Perrie Edwards Gearing Up for Solo Career After Welcoming Son

Jack Harlow Tries to Find Peace in 'Denver' Visuals

Jack Harlow Tries to Find Peace in 'Denver' Visuals