Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson Donate $10M to Maui Wildfire Victims

Instagram Celebrity

The 'A Wrinkle in Time' star and the 'Black Adam' actor work together with community leaders of Maui to create People's Fund of Maui with an initial $10 million donation from them.

Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are joining forces to help the victims of wildfire in Maui. After the incident impacted many people, the media mogul and the wrestler-turned-actor donated $10 million to the victims of the disaster.

On Thursday, August 31, Oprah and Dwayne announced that they created a fund called People's Fund of Maui with an initial $10 million donation from both of them. According to the official website, it was made to provide "direct financial assistance to Maui community members experiencing devastating losses from the fires in Lahaina and Kula. Adults (+18) who lost their primary residence in the recent fires are eligible to receive $1,200 per month."

Oprah explained about the fund in a released statement, "I have been meeting with people throughout the community that were impacted by the fires over the last few weeks, asking what they most needed and how I could be of service." She elaborated, "The main thing I've been hearing is their concern about how to move forward under the immense financial burden. The community has come together in so many wonderful ways, and my intention is to support those impacted as they determine what rebuilding looks like for them."

In the meantime, Dwayne stated, "To all who have already offered your help, thank you for your support and for those wanting to help now, your prayers and resources are a welcome assistance for those displaced within the Maui community." He continued, "I also want to offer my profound gratitude to all the first responders, local organizations and every individual who has worked tirelessly on the ground responding to this crisis."

Oprah and Dwayne also encouraged others to donate. In a joint post uploaded on August 31 via Instagram, they wrote in the caption, "We're honored to announce the People's Fund of Maui, a fund putting money directly in the pockets of those who were affected by the recent wildfires. As we have seen firsthand, the impacts of these wildfires have been devastating, and we're here to ensure with 100% guarantee that your donations will go directly into the hands of Lahaina residents."

"Every adult resident who lives in the affected area and was displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula is eligible to receive $1200 per month to help them through this period of recovery. All you have to do is go to PeoplesFundofMaui.org to apply," they added. "We are honored to start this campaign with $10 million dollars and ask for your help in donating to those who have lost their homes. We thank you in advance for your contribution. Link in bio to learn more and give to the @peoplesfundofmaui."

You can share this post!