 

Doja Cat Drops Her Eyeball in Bizarre MV for 'Paint the Town Red'

The Grammy-winning artist releases the new song and its official music video after it was announced that she will headline 'The Victoria's Secret World Tour', which will premiere on Prime Video on September 26.

  • Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat is back with a new song, "Paint the Town Red". The track hit streaming services on Friday, August 4 along with its bizarre music video, which shows the singer/rapper dropping her eyeball.

While it has a creepy start, the video later transitions to a much lighter scene where Doja rides a gigantic green creature through the sky. The clip also shows the 27-year-old getting cozy with death and the devil, while another scene displays her throwing chunks of bloody meat.

On the Earl on the Beat-producer track, which samples Dionne Warwick's 1964 hit song "Walk on By", Doja spits, "B***h, I said what I said/ I'd rather be famous instead." She adds, "I let all that get to my head/ I don't care, I paint the town red."

"Paint the Town Red" follows Doja's recently-released song, "Attention". The latter track, which arrived on June 16 along with its visuals, serves as the lead single on her fourth studio album.

Doja herself is set to headline "The Victoria's Secret World Tour", which will premiere on Prime Video on September 26. At the event, which is part fashion show, part documentary, the Grammy-winning artist is expected to debut new music.

"Victoria's Secret has always been such a fun, go-to brand for me since early on, and I love that I can still say that today," Doja told Harper's Bazaar about her upcoming gig. "Being a part of a global phenomenon like the Tour has been an incredible experience."

In the trailer shared by Victoria's Secret on Instagram, Doja showed off her toned physique in lingerie she "helped conceptualize" with her stylist Brett Alan Nelson. Unfortunately, the comment section has been flooded with negative remarks from online users due to her recent feud with her own fans.

One user in particular argued, "VS you're gonna lose a vast majority of not only followers but your customers, just because of this trash bag you're campaigning with." Another penned, "It's our job to cancel rude people, do not give them any more platforms!"

Someone else added, "Sorry but Doja no, too many controversies and I don't think that fits with the new idea of Victoria's Secret that you want." Someone else fumed, "Big no! Why are you going to the dark side? Why not focus on nice things plus elegant sexuality. These satanic things are bad!"

