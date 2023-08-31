Kyle Richards Having 'Very Hard' Time Following Public Split From Husband

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has found it difficult to deal with public scrutiny after she confirmed her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards has struggled to deal with splitting from her husband in the public eye. The 54-year-old reality star recently split from her husband Mauricio Umansky - with whom she has daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and 15-year-old Portia - after almost three decades of marriage but admitted that even though they still "care" about each other a lot, it has been a tricky time because they are trying to work through the split with "so many" eyes on them at the same time.

"That's a very loaded question. You know this has been very hard to do [because] it's playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye. Obviously, we care about each other a lot!" she replied when asked by a fan during an Amazon Live session how she was doing amid the split.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star recently explained that it would be "nice" to be able to make it through a separation without being in the glare of the media as she insisted that the whole family still loves each other.

She said, "It's weird to have to acknowledge to millions of strangers that you're having problems. It would be nice to be able to work through issues in your life without everybody kind of watching and weighing in on it. Listen, they know that we all love each other and they're old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time and that's okay, and no matter what they're loved."

It was initially reported in July that the pair were heading for a divorce, but the celebrity couple took to social media just hours later to deny that this was the case. However, the celebrity duo denied that they were headed for a divorce.

They said on Instagram at the time, "In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

"Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle and Mauricio (sic)."

