Jenna Jameson Hails Wife for Being Able to 'Handle' Her

Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jenna Jameson had to marry someone who could "handle" her. The 49-year-old former porn star swapped vows with Jessi Lawless, 40, earlier this year and described her wife as a "really special girl" and "loves" married life with someone who has her "own fire."

"I love married life. She's a really special girl to be able to be my wife. I'm a very strong-willed person... I'm pretty wild, so I needed somebody that had her own fire and could handle me," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm not easy. [But] she is a strong woman and she has her own life. So we're just a good partnership, you know? We riff off each other and we just love each other so much."

The former "Celebrity Big Brother" star - who was initially married to Brad Armstrong from 1996 until 2001 and then to Jay Grdina from 2003 until 2007 - said "I do" with Jessi just months after they started dating as a rep confirmed in June that the pair were "madly in love" and Jenna was the "happiest" she had ever been in a relationship.

The rep said, "Yes, Jenna and Jessi got married last month - Jenna is madly in love and the happiest she has ever been in a relationship. Jessi definitely brings out the best in her!"

Jenna previously explained that cooking is one of her favourite things she can do to "satisfy" her wife. She said, "I'm pretty well-known for being a chef. I cook. So it's my love language, I guess. It's very satisfying to me to watch!"

Despite working in the adult film business, Jenna has claimed that she's really an "introvert." She said, "I'm a homebody. I just like being with Jessi - I guess it's I'm an introvert. I think that so many years of being in the public eye has made me into this person that just enjoys the simple things."

