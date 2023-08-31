 

Trace Cyrus Insinuates His 'Famous Family' Hinders Him From Being 'More Successful'

Trace Cyrus Insinuates His 'Famous Family' Hinders Him From Being 'More Successful'
The former guitarist of band Metro Station also reveals that being related to his famous family members leads other people to 'judge' him and 'discredit' his hard work.

AceShowbiz - Trace Cyrus has not been shy in expressing his candid thoughts on being a part of Cyrus' family. The former guitarist of band Metro Station has insinuated that his "famous family" hindered him from being "more successful."

On Monday, August 28, the 34-year-old musician gave his two cents on the matter during a Q&A session via Instagram Story. Answering a question from one of his fans about his family, he wrote, "I love my family so much, but I think I'd be much more successful if I wasn't part of a famous family."

On the reason why, Trace explained, "People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to. But that's so far from the truth. I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to 'til after they signed me." He was making a reference to his former band Metro Station.

In another Story, the "Fame and the Money" singer, who was in a romantic relationship with actress Brenda Song for seven years, talked about keeping his relationship under tight wraps. "After having such public relationships in the past, I've decided any of my current or future relationships will be much more private," he stated. "So even if I did have a girlfriend I wouldn't tell you guys. Sorry."

That same day, Trace expressed his gratitude for being a part of "such an amazing family." In a post he shared via Instagram, he penned, "I feel extremely blessed to be part of such an amazing family." He went on to say, "Congrats to my mom on a beautiful wedding. Life is unpredictable & always full of changes."

"I think the most important thing to do is cherish the past, look forward to the future, & always be happy in the present moment because that's really all we have," Trace continued. "Yesterday is gone & tomorrow is never promised. It's been a long time since I've seen my mom so happy & that makes me genuinely happy. I love you."

Trace's famous family consists of his musician father Billy Ray Cyrus, producer mother Tish Cyrus and two singer sisters Miley Cyrus as well as Noah Cyrus.

