Coi Leray Slams Latto and Her Ex Trippie Redd on 'Blue Moon' Tracks

The 'B***h from da Souf' raptress initially name-dropped the daughter of Benzino on her song, 'Put It on Da Floor', in which she raps, 'Blunts big as Coi Leray.'

Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - It's a clapback season for Coi Leray. The rapper daughter of Benzino took shots at Latto (Mulatto) and her ex-boyfriend Trippie Redd on the "Blue Moon" tracks.

The 26-year-old dropped the five-song EP "Blue Moon" on Wednesday, August 30. One of the songs is titled "Isabel Marant", which serves as the lead single of the EP and arrived alongside a music video.

"Yeah, I'm on they a**/ Hop out on that couch and roll up Latto out the bag," she spits. "I don't need a stylist, they can't f**k with Coi Leray/ Try to count me out and now I'm big as Trippie Redd."

Latto name-dropped Coi on her song, "Put It on Da Floor". In the lyrics, she raps, "Blunts big as Coi Leray." Coi, however, perceived it as a body-shaming comment. In April, she tweeted, "Latto bye. Here you go taking [sic] about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY. Lol like seriously. Out of all things. Lmaooo ya blunt my size? Lmaoooo this s**t is never ending."

Coi, however, felt that she might have overreacted. "Maybe I over reacted idk," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "End of the day. Don't say my name for clicks and likes. Specially if we don't speak or communicate. I'm not a big blunt small blunt. Don't compare me to nada. Mention b***hes you actually beef with."

"Put it on the floor but leave me out of the bs. … There's a lot that goes on behind the scenes. Y'all don't be knowing the half of the shit that goes on in this s**t," she continued. "But the main goal is ICON S**T. If it don't make me rich or better person. Stay away."

That same month, Latto showed love to Coi during a performance at Coachella in Indio, California. She first rapped, "Smokin' on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray/ B***hes like to run their mouths but I'm the type to run the fade/ When your diamonds hit like this, you don't ever see the shade/ Got the key to my city, they gave me a holiday, b***h." She added, "Aye, Coi. By the way I love your body, baby."

