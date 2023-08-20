 

Post Malone Lost Nearly 60lbs After Quitting Soda

Instagram/Sara De Boer
The 'Congratulations' hitmaker opens up on the secret to his weight loss, telling Joe Rogan in a new podcast interview that he got rid of more than four stone after ditching soda.

AceShowbiz - Post Malone has got rid of nearly 60lbs - after ditching fizzy drinks. The 28-year-old rapper has revealed how snubbing soda, which he used to treat himself to after a "good show," has helped him to lose more than four stone.

"Soda is so bad. It's so good, but so bad. [If] I had a great show, and you know what, I'm feeling a little bit naughty. I'm gonna have myself a Coke on ice," he told "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

Malone - whose real name is Austin Richard Post - revealed he used to weigh 240lbs, but is now around 185lbs after cutting out calorific beverages.

The "Chemical" hitmaker nearly had another drink-based issue two years ago when his partner initially turned his Las Vegas proposal down, because he was too drunk. Appearing on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the music star said, "It was in [Las] Vegas. We're not married - it was just a proposal."

"I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I'm off my rocker hammered and I was like: 'Hey, you wanna marry me?' I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said 'no.' She's like: 'Ask me tomorrow' and I was like: 'Alright.' And then I did and I was sober and it was nice."

The "Circles" hitmaker confirmed his engagement the same time he announced he had become a father to a baby girl in June 2022. Malone knew his fiancee was "The One" because he "could tell" she would make an amazing mother, which she has more than proven to be.

He added, "I could tell ... her heart is so massive. I've always wanted kids and a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama. And she's like, number one mom in the f****** universe."

