Prince Harry Accused of Ghosting Longtime Friends After Relocating to U.S. With Meghan Markle

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

Grant Harrold, King Charles' former butler, claims that the Duke of Sussex has been ghosting his longtime friends after he moved to the U.S. with his wife back in 2020.

Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle apparently comes at the cost of his friendship. According to King Charles' former butler, the Duke of Sussex ghosted his longtime friends after he moved to the U.S. with his wife back in 2020.

Grant Harrold claimed that Harry has cut all ties with friends he once shared with brother Prince William. "I know quite a few of Harry's friends, who don't hear from him at all now," Grant shared, adding that a number of them hadn't received a call or text from the Duke of Sussex after he left the U.K. following his and Meghan's royal exit.

Harry notably skipped his friend Jack Mann's wedding in July even though Jack attended the royal's wedding on May 19, 2018. Jack, who was reportedly known as Harry's "unofficial best man," has remained mum about the guest list since the Duke's absence was pointed out.

Grant, who worked for the monarch for seven years, also noted that it went the same for Harry's relationship with his brother Prince William. Of the siblings, who used to be "the best of friends," Grant said, per Spin Genie, "They were both very sociable boys. And that's what's so sad about it now, how they've gone from best of friends to non-existent really. They have become so distant."

The former royal butler also recalled spending time with William and Harry. He said they "were always having fun together" before their rift years later.

"I mainly worked with them when they were approaching their late teenage years and twenties," he recounted. "I liked the way they got on with each other. They were always having fun together and having banter. They played practical jokes and wound each other up, but it was harmless."

"They were best friends and they had the same friends, too. You'd see them in the pubs together," he added. "It was a great time for them."

You can share this post!