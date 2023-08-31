'AGT' Recap: Two Acts Move to Season 18 Finals in 2nd Live Results Show

NBC TV

The eleven acts who performed in the previous episode will finally learn if they will continue their journey in the new episode of the long-running NBC series.

Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" season 18 revealed the final votes for Qualifier 2 on Wednesday, August 30. Acts who performed the night before would finally learn their fate in the new episode of the long-running NBC series.

Reflecting on last night's performances, judge Simon Cowell said, "Looking back, it was like the craziest milkshake in the world, with all of these different things, [but] my favorite kind of milkshake. I absolutely loved last night! Really, really brilliant."

Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara talked about stand-up comic Ahren Belisle, who previously flirted with her, when host Terry Crews asked what she looks for in a partner. "I think just what every girl wants," Sofia explained, "Someone healthy, someone handsome, someone that has a great sense of humor. Someone that is happy with himself." Fellow judge Howie Mandel then joked, "I am married."

It was later time to reveal the Top 5 acts of the night. Terry announced that the Top 5 acts included Ahren, 12-year-old singer Alfie Andrew, kid magician Ryland Petty as well as two different Golden Buzzer recipients, Chioma & the Atlanta Drum Academy and epic dance crew Murmuration.

Unfortunately, it meant that the Sharpe Family Singers, gymnastic acrobatic trio Three G, modern dancer Erica Coffelt, country songstress Dani Kerr, sword swallower Andrew Stanton and comedy glam rock band Steel Panther were sent home.

Only two of the Top 5 could move to the Finals. The first act to join the other finalists was Ahren, much to everyone's delight. Ahren impressed people last night with his joke even though he delivered his comedy via a speech-to-text app on his phone because he has cerebral palsy.

"I feel amazing," Ahren told Terry of the surprising result. "It's [going to be] another chance to make people laugh... [and] tell my story."

The second spot in the finals, meanwhile, went to dance crew Murmuration. "I feel amazing! [And] I'm not surprised," Howie marveled. "This is what I exactly love about 'AGT' -- So many other shows have singers, dancers -- what 'AGT' gives you is originality, perfection, a great message. Love this show, and I love you!"

You can share this post!