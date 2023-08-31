 

Gov. Ron DeSantis' Family 'Fine' After Huge Oak Tree Falls on Home Due to Hurricane Idalia

Gov. Ron DeSantis' Family 'Fine' After Huge Oak Tree Falls on Home Due to Hurricane Idalia
Cover Images/Ron Sachs/CNP
Celebrity

After his wife shares a picture of the aftermath of the category 3 typhoon that hit their home, the Florida Governor has a lighthearted response to the scary situation.

  • Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ron DeSantis doesn't seem to be bothered a bit that his home was among those impacted by Hurricane Idalia. Assuring that his family is "fine" after a huge tree fell on their Florida mansion during the typhoon, the governor had a lighthearted response when addressing the scary situation.

Ron's wife Casey was the first to reveal the impact of the category 3 typhoon that hit their home with her and their three children inside. Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, August 30, she shared a picture of a massive, century-old oak tree split in half and toppling over onto their home in the aftermath of the storm.

"100 year old oak tree falls on the Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee - Mason, Madison, Mamie and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured," she wrote in the caption. She added, "Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm."

Casey DeSantis' Tweet

Ron DeSantis' wife revealed the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia that caused a tree to fall on their home.

  Editors' Pick

A short time later, Ron spoke at a press conference to give an update after the storm had passed. Asked if his wife and kids were okay, he confirmed, "We're fine." The Republican explained, "In fact, [Casey] called me probably about 45 minutes ago and told me, says, 'I guess, there's a really ancient oak tree split in half and part of it fell.' "

The 44-year-old then clarified, "I don't know that it fell on like, the residence, per se. I think it was a little bit off to the side, so that's gonna be cleared." Seeing the silver lining, the governor added that if the whole oak tree has to be cut down and cleared, then "that's just gonna be more room for my kids to hit baseballs in."

Ron admitted that the family enjoyed the tree, but if damage from the storm causes it to be removed, he assured that they will be "quite alright."

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning as a category 3 storm. According to CNN, Idalia's surges of upwards of 16 ft. and wind speeds upwards of 125 mph made it the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida in over 125 years.

In a statement, officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency said they were "ready to move to the most impacted areas immediately after the storm passes" with "warehouses filled with commodities like food, water, blankets, and medical supplies that [are] ready to rapidly move into the impacted area at the state's request."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'AGT' Recap: Two Acts Move to Season 18 Finals in 2nd Live Results Show

Netflix's Live-Action 'One Piece' Unveils Final Trailer, Is Praised by Comic Creator
Latest News
Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery
  • Aug 31, 2023

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Ellie Goulding Assures Her Face Is 'Intact' After Being Hit by Firework on Stage
  • Aug 31, 2023

Ellie Goulding Assures Her Face Is 'Intact' After Being Hit by Firework on Stage

Billie Eilish Honored With BRIT Billion Award After Reaching 1 Billion U.K. Streams
  • Aug 31, 2023

Billie Eilish Honored With BRIT Billion Award After Reaching 1 Billion U.K. Streams

Netflix's Live-Action 'One Piece' Unveils Final Trailer, Is Praised by Comic Creator
  • Aug 31, 2023

Netflix's Live-Action 'One Piece' Unveils Final Trailer, Is Praised by Comic Creator

Madonna Offers Glimpse Into Her End-of-Summer Party
  • Aug 31, 2023

Madonna Offers Glimpse Into Her End-of-Summer Party

Gov. Ron DeSantis' Family 'Fine' After Huge Oak Tree Falls on Home Due to Hurricane Idalia
  • Aug 31, 2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis' Family 'Fine' After Huge Oak Tree Falls on Home Due to Hurricane Idalia

Most Read
Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori
Celebrity

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance

LL Cool J's 'Mystery Man' Remark Explained After Jay-Z Diss Speculation

LL Cool J's 'Mystery Man' Remark Explained After Jay-Z Diss Speculation

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement

Pete Davidson Admits to Taking Horse Tranquilizer Amid His Struggle With Depression

Pete Davidson Admits to Taking Horse Tranquilizer Amid His Struggle With Depression

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Britney Spears' Divorce From Sam Asghari Could Drain Her Wealth Despite Prenup

Britney Spears' Divorce From Sam Asghari Could Drain Her Wealth Despite Prenup