Michel'le Assures She's 'Fine' After Her Disoriented Appearance on Stage Sparks Concern

Instagram Celebrity

The 'No More Lies' songstress is showered with support by her loyal devotees after she left audience members confused with her bizarre acts during a recent performance in Los Angeles.

Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Michel'le has broken her silence after her disoriented appearance on stage sparked concern among her fans. Taking to her social media account to address her bizarre acts, she assured her followers that she is "fine."

The R&B singer made use of Instagram to let out a statement on Tuesday, August 29. "I wanna thank everyone of you who was concerned, or have inquired about my well being," she wrote. "I am FINE, and looking forward to my next show." She added, "Blessings & love to you all," with some hashtags that read "Inevergiveup" and "yallknowimafighter."

Michel'le, who rose to popularity in the 1990s, sparked concern among her fans following her recent concert in Los Angeles. In a video first posted by a TikTok user, the 52-year-old appeared to be struggling with her blouse while she's about to perform "Turn Off the Lights". After the DJ helped tie her outfit, he played the music for her.

But instead of getting ready to sing, Michel'le took a few steps away from the standing microphone and bent her waist. She was moving her body like doing a twerk dance. Once she got back on her mic, she said something about trying to get into the "vibe," while the DJ continued to hype up her performance.

The former "R&B Divas: Los Angeles" star barely sang the first verse of the song when she handed over the mic to one audience member standing in front of the stage. She then took back the mic and wobbled as she walked to the center stage.

Seeing this, fans were confused and wondering if she was high on drugs or drunk. After the video was reposted online on Instagram, many social media users expressed their concern in the comments section.

"Sheesh. She's another one who went through it back in the day. I hope she is okay," one concerned user wrote. Another warned, "Be careful y'all. She's spoken about her struggles with mental health & depression for years now. She has even attempted suicide. Keep her in prayer & move on."

"Let's just pray real hard for her. sending her love and healing energy," a third wrote. A fan said, "As a HUGE fan of her music, this hurts my heart," while another noted, "You can't call yourself a fan if you find this funny. I hope she gets the help, or rest, she so desperately needs."

Echoing the sentiment, someone added, "I don't find it funny at all!! I pray she get over whatever she is going through." Another blamed Michel'le's crew for not intervening to save her from embarrassment, lamenting, "Oh no. This is sad. Why didn't her manager pull her off the stage?"

Michel'le was in an abusive relationship with Dr. Dre, whom she met when she was 16 years old. They welcomed a son in February 1991 but their relationship became more strained due to Dr. Dre's drinking, infidelity and volatile behavior.

After Michel'le left Dr. Dre, Suge Knight stepped in to help her at her lowest point and sent her to rehab. In 1999, Michel'le married Suge while he was in prison, but she filed for divorce six years later. She claimed that Suge hit her once, dislocating her jaw. The former spouses share a daughter, Bailei, born in 2002.

You can share this post!