Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Debuts Bold Hair Transformation

Seemingly inspired by her mother's teenage rebelliousness, the 17-year-old daughter of the actress and her ex-husband Brad Pitt is photographed rocking a pink buzz cut.

Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Fall may be just around the corner, but Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has still got time for a fun new summer cut. The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has debuted a bold hair transformation while braving the heat in California.

The teen was rocking a pink buzz cut when she was photographed meeting up with a friend in Studio City, Los Angeles on Monday, August 28. She was catching up with her pal over lunch at Erewhon.

The two youngsters sat down at a table outside the trendy health food store where they shared a smile over bottled water and some delicious snacks. They exchanged goodbyes in the parking lot where they gave each other a hug before heading off.

Shiloh wore a moon print T-shirt, frayed jean shorts, stylish sneakers and a backpack slung over a single shoulder for the outing. Her friend opted for an equally casual look in a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and slip-on shoes.

Angelina may not be too shocked at Shiloh's bold hair style. Fans may recall the Oscar-winning actress previously also sported a similar hair cut during her rebellious days. The "Maleficent" star stepped out in a buzz cut that was slightly longer than her 17-year-old daughter's and was dyed black back in 1998.

The 48-year-old actress has also acknowledged that all her kids are rebellious and she loves it. "I'm that mom that if I see your rebellious spirit, it warms me. And I think, 'Good for you, you got fire,' " she said in an interview with PEOPLE in 2021.

"I have six very individual human beings in my home," she continued. "I am so excited about all the different feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn't you be? We're supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them."

