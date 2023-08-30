Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance

Instagram Celebrity

The rumored couple is photographed exiting the 'Call Me by Your Name' actor's Beverly Hills estate separately after the cosmetics mogul was seen dropping by his house on Thursday.

Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet undoubtedly enjoy each other's company. The rumored couple was photographed exiting the "Dune: Part Two" actor's Beverly Hills estate separately on Saturday, August 26 amid their alleged romance.

In photos obtained by Page Six, "The Kardashians" star tried to go low-key as she donned an all-black outfit. The 26-year-old makeup mogul, who was spotted stopping by Timothy's house on Thursday, also protected herself with a facemask when she left his rumored beau's L.A. home in her luxury Cadillac Escalade.

The news outlet claimed that Timothee passed through the residence gates in his new Lucid electric sedan just minutes earlier. The "Call Me by Your Name" star also attempted to go incognito, though he added some elements to his style by rocking a chunky chain around his neck.

While Kylie and Timothee continue to fuel their dating rumors, some people still doubt the authenticity of their alleged romance. A Vogue writer recently raised questions about the matter in a now-deleted article.

"It's hard for me not to assume that any particularly buzzy new romance is at least a little bit Kris Jenner-orchestrated," the writer wrote. "What do they do together? Does he hold her makeup brushes while she contours? Does she help him sift through Wes Anderson scripts? Does he give Stormi French lessons?"



Fans had mixed responses to the article. Calling the writer biased, one person noted in an Instagram comment, "Lol this is wild she showing her bias she mad cuz she can't believe Timmy out here but I've seen Timmy at coachella he be having his make outsessions he a playboy for sure."

Supporting the rumored couple, another added, "They kind of look alike, I understand how their relationship would be in the process of growth. He looks nice and genuine. Kylie is a sweet heart, I'm sure she wouldn't mind being with him. They look like a healthy couple. Better than her a [Travis Scott (II)]." Someone else, meanwhile, agreed with the writer, saying, "everyone knows it's fake."

Previous report did claim that Timothee used Kylie for a publicity stunt for his upcoming movie "Wonka" and "dumped" her. "She's telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they're both busy and traveling," a so-called source said at the time. "But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped."

"Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting," the source added, "Timothee was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis. She even introduced him to her family."

The rumors, however, got debunked shortly after. A source told TMZ that they're still "an item" and "any reports that say otherwise are false." Another source urged people "not to believe everything they read."

