 

Kylie Jenner Seen Dropping by Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's Beverly Hills Home

The 25-year-old cosmetics mogul and reality TV star is pictured rolling up to the 'Call Me by Your Name' actor's Beverly Hills home following a shopping spree in the area.

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's romance is going strong. The cosmetics mogul and reality TV star was pictured dropping by her rumored beau's Beverly Hills home on Thursday, August 24 following a shopping spree in the area.

According to Daily Mail, the 25-year-old beauty was seen driving her $200K two-toned Mercedes Maybach 600. She was closely followed by her security team in a black Escalade as she arrived at Timothee's crib.

In a picture obtained by the outlet, Kylie was seen looking chic during her casual shopping trip. "The Kardashians" star wore a white crop top tee that allowed her to flaunt her abs. The mom of two completed her look with light denim jeans, open-toe black sandals and a black tote bag. She also protected herself by wearing a black face mask.

Kylie's recent visit to Timothee's home ultimately ended previous rumors claiming that the "Call Me by Your Name" actor "dumped" her after dating for a few months. "She's telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they're both busy and traveling," a so-called source said earlier this month. "But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped."

"Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting," the source added, "Timothee was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from [Travis Scott (II)]. She even introduced him to her family." It was also said that Timothee used Kylie for publicity for his upcoming movie, "Wonka".

The rumors, however, got debunked shortly after. Speaking to TMZ, a source said that they're still "an item" and "any reports that say otherwise are false." Another source urged people "not to believe everything they read."

Kylie and Timothee were first linked romantically in April via celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi. Neither Kylie nor Timothee has publicly commented on their rumored romance.

