 

'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Tolbert Bids Farewell to Baby Beau After Suffering Miscarriage

'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Tolbert Bids Farewell to Baby Beau After Suffering Miscarriage
When opening up about her pregnancy loss, the 'Bachelor in Paradise' alum says she's undergoing surgery because 'it is time to heal and get to the other side of this loss.'

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jade Roper Tolbert revealed that she suffered a missed miscarriage. The "Bachelor in Paradise" opened up about her pregnancy loss by revealing that she underwent surgery.

On Tuesday, August 29, the 36-year-old shared a photo of her in hospital bed. "Well, here we are. I didn't want or expect it to go this way, but it is. I so badly wanted to bury him under a beautiful tree in our yard, to see any glimpse of his tiny body, which is I why I held out so long trying to trust my body. But, it is time to heal and get to the other side of this loss," she began her caption.

"I've been trying to protect my peace and respect my baby, so I've only been sharing bits and pieces here and there to hopefully maybe help someone else feel less alone going through this. I see you, I feel your pain, and I love you," she added. "And to Beau, I carried your body for almost 5 months, your soul for a little less, but I carry you with me in my heart every where and for always."

Days prior, Jade had an Instagram Q&A where she wrote, "So many kind questions of how I am and updates. Still haven't passed the baby." She went on to note, "I'm starting to think my body is on cruise control straight to Beau's due date which was January."

"I feel like I'm on an emotional rollercoaster ... centered and rooted at times, and other times like I'm free falling trying to grasp onto anything that feels sane," the reality star explained.

Jade also answered a fan's question about whether she wanted to continue to try for baby No. 4. She said, "Very up in the air. A big part of me wants to, but I'm just not sure right now."

Jade and her husband Tanner Tolbert met on the "Bachelor in Paradise", where they left the show engaged. They tied the knot in 2016 and share three children together, sons Reed, 2, and Brooks, 3, and daughter Emerson, 5.

'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Defends Letting Her Toddler Daughter Wear Makeup After Backlash

'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Under Investigation for Allegedly Cheating to Win $1M in Fantasy Football

'BiP' Star Jade Roper on Accidentally Giving Birth to Son in Closet: 'I Felt So Out of Control'

