 

Hayley Williams Feels 'Good' to Be Back at Studio After Canceling Shows Due to Lung Infection

Hayley Williams Feels 'Good' to Be Back at Studio After Canceling Shows Due to Lung Infection
Instagram
Celebrity

When sharing a health update, the Paramore vocalist says she 'can hardly believe I don't cough all day and night anymore' although her 'stomach is still f**ked from 10 kinds of medication.'

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hayley Williams has offered a health update after suffering a lung infection. The Paramore vocalist, who was forced to cancel some shows of the band's "This Is Why" tour due to her illness, revealed that she's now feeling good as she's back into the studio.

"We've been off the road for a couple weeks now... mainly in LA," the 34-year-old wrote on Discord. "Thankfully got some down time but we put some work in too. It felt good to get back into a studio. More of that once we get home to Nashville."

Of her recovery journey, Hayley explained, "I can hardly believe I don't cough all day and night anymore. My stomach is still f**ked from 10 kinds of medication. She, however, is "happy to be resting more."

"When I was feeling my worst, I couldn't do much but just sleep and lay around," the rocker continued. "I watched all of Yellowjackets, 3 or 4 music docs, They Cloned Tyrone, A Good Person (never cried so much or stared blankly across my living room for longer after a movie was over)… but mostly I just scrolled around on my phone… to a degree that has been, to put it nicely, DISGUSTING."

  Editors' Pick

In her message, Hayley also opened up about how she plans to move forward after "successfully divorcing [herself;f] from social media for quite a long time." She said, "I have become, once again, chronically online. Anyone else know this pain? For me, it always starts out sweet. I love to see photos or random anecdotes from people who've come out to our shows... I love the stupid inside jokes and even the sticky parasocial connection."

"And when I am not para-lurking, I am watching dog videos or watching people I don't know organize their s**t," the musician further elaborated. "But I also see lots of news, especially from back home. It's literally always sad or rage-inducing. Never positive. Depressing."

"Now that the bulk of our touring for the year is over, I'm hoping to dive head first into creating some better routines," Hayley stated,, noting that she and bandmates Zac Farro and Taylor York "just want to get back to making things." She then noted, "We've been craving that for a while now... Not only the creative process but the layer(s) of insulation that can come with the creative process."

Hayley concluded her writing, "For me, when we get into this mode it always feels nice to disappear in a way. Maybe this time I will be able to find balance between the disappearing and yet not completely shutting out the world. But probably not."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Boosie Badazz Glad to 'Head Back Home' After Being Hospitalized for Blood Sugar Issues

Miguel Ridiculed for Sharing Gruesome Pic of His Back After Hanging From His Skin During Performance
Related Posts
Hayley Williams Suggests Her Emo Genre Puts Off Artists From Collaborating With Her

Hayley Williams Suggests Her Emo Genre Puts Off Artists From Collaborating With Her

Hayley Williams Reveals Lung Infection as She Slams Nasty Response to Paramore Show Cancellation

Hayley Williams Reveals Lung Infection as She Slams Nasty Response to Paramore Show Cancellation

Hayley Williams Opens Up How Her Body 'Just Gave Out' Before Cancelling Paramore Concerts

Hayley Williams Opens Up How Her Body 'Just Gave Out' Before Cancelling Paramore Concerts

Hayley Williams Explains Why She Thinks She's Introvert

Hayley Williams Explains Why She Thinks She's Introvert

Latest News
Miguel Ridiculed for Sharing Pic of His Back After Hanging From His Skin During Performance
  • Aug 30, 2023

Miguel Ridiculed for Sharing Pic of His Back After Hanging From His Skin During Performance

Jessie James Plans Breast Reduction Surgery Only Two Years After Boob Job
  • Aug 30, 2023

Jessie James Plans Breast Reduction Surgery Only Two Years After Boob Job

Hayley Williams Feels 'Good' to Be Back at Studio After Canceling Shows Due to Lung Infection
  • Aug 30, 2023

Hayley Williams Feels 'Good' to Be Back at Studio After Canceling Shows Due to Lung Infection

Zendaya Yearning to Play 'Bad Guy' for Her Next Role
  • Aug 30, 2023

Zendaya Yearning to Play 'Bad Guy' for Her Next Role

Boosie Badazz Glad to 'Head Back Home' After Being Hospitalized for Blood Sugar Issues
  • Aug 30, 2023

Boosie Badazz Glad to 'Head Back Home' After Being Hospitalized for Blood Sugar Issues

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Praised by Kelly Rowland for Her Strong Work Ethic
  • Aug 30, 2023

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Praised by Kelly Rowland for Her Strong Work Ethic

Most Read
Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight
Celebrity

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Azealia Banks Rips 'Nasty' Beyonce, Praises 'Stylish' Nicki Minaj

Azealia Banks Rips 'Nasty' Beyonce, Praises 'Stylish' Nicki Minaj

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors