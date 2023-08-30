Hayley Williams Feels 'Good' to Be Back at Studio After Canceling Shows Due to Lung Infection

Instagram Celebrity

When sharing a health update, the Paramore vocalist says she 'can hardly believe I don't cough all day and night anymore' although her 'stomach is still f**ked from 10 kinds of medication.'

Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hayley Williams has offered a health update after suffering a lung infection. The Paramore vocalist, who was forced to cancel some shows of the band's "This Is Why" tour due to her illness, revealed that she's now feeling good as she's back into the studio.

"We've been off the road for a couple weeks now... mainly in LA," the 34-year-old wrote on Discord. "Thankfully got some down time but we put some work in too. It felt good to get back into a studio. More of that once we get home to Nashville."

Of her recovery journey, Hayley explained, "I can hardly believe I don't cough all day and night anymore. My stomach is still f**ked from 10 kinds of medication. She, however, is "happy to be resting more."

"When I was feeling my worst, I couldn't do much but just sleep and lay around," the rocker continued. "I watched all of Yellowjackets, 3 or 4 music docs, They Cloned Tyrone, A Good Person (never cried so much or stared blankly across my living room for longer after a movie was over)… but mostly I just scrolled around on my phone… to a degree that has been, to put it nicely, DISGUSTING."

In her message, Hayley also opened up about how she plans to move forward after "successfully divorcing [herself;f] from social media for quite a long time." She said, "I have become, once again, chronically online. Anyone else know this pain? For me, it always starts out sweet. I love to see photos or random anecdotes from people who've come out to our shows... I love the stupid inside jokes and even the sticky parasocial connection."

"And when I am not para-lurking, I am watching dog videos or watching people I don't know organize their s**t," the musician further elaborated. "But I also see lots of news, especially from back home. It's literally always sad or rage-inducing. Never positive. Depressing."

"Now that the bulk of our touring for the year is over, I'm hoping to dive head first into creating some better routines," Hayley stated,, noting that she and bandmates Zac Farro and Taylor York "just want to get back to making things." She then noted, "We've been craving that for a while now... Not only the creative process but the layer(s) of insulation that can come with the creative process."

Hayley concluded her writing, "For me, when we get into this mode it always feels nice to disappear in a way. Maybe this time I will be able to find balance between the disappearing and yet not completely shutting out the world. But probably not."

