Boosie Badazz Glad to 'Head Back Home' After Being Hospitalized for Blood Sugar Issues

The 'Wipe Me Down' rapper comes forward with his hospitalization by sharing on Instagram a photo of his arm with a hospital bracelet wrapped around it.

Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) revealed that he was recently admitted to a hospital for blood sugar issues. The "Wipe Me Down" rapper came forward with his health problem while giving medical workers a shout-out for treating him.

On Monday, August 28, the 40-year-old shared on Instagram a photo of his arm with a hospital bracelet wrapped around it. He began his caption by writing, "SHOT OUT TO THE NURSES N DOCTORS AT BAPTIST MEMORIAL HOSPITAL FOR GETTING MY BLOOD SUGARS DOWN N GETTING ME N OUT !!"

"NO COVID ,NO DKA , JUST HAD TO GET SOME BAGS OF FLUIDS (BEEN TO 6 STATES N 4 DAYS )DOC SAY I NEED REST I AGREE," he added. "HEADED BACK HOME THANKS TO THIS BIG A** BED N I HEARD ITS GO BE RAINING N THE a #goodsleep."

Fans were quick to send well wishes to the Baton Rouge native. "Been praying on your health since I saw that insulin post. God you're feeling better," one person wrote, while another added, "Take care of yourself then kids need you..prayers to you and with you. may god be the glory."

A third commented, "TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF G....WE GETTIN OLD ..I BE ASKING MYSELF HOW DO BOOSIE HAVE THE ENERGY FA ALL DEZ PARTIES AND SHOWS." Someone else then chimed in, "Rest up .BOSSMAN ! Gotta take care of yourself firstly to be able to keep everyone else happy."

