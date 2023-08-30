Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

Instagram Celebrity

The one-half of City Girls shares a warning to her female fans who press her about her dad's dating life after she shared a video of him dancing around.

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami had a serious warning for her fans. After some online users pressed her about her father's dating life, the one-half of City Girls urged them to stop shooting their shot with her daddy.

"Y'all still inquiring about my dad because then I'm finna have to be cussing y'all h*es out, and doing all that," the 29-year-old said in a video posted to The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram page. "I don't have to be doing all that with you, h*es. So just leave my daddy alone. Y'all don't like older men anyway, ain't it?"

"…Like just leave my daddy alone. 'Cause my daddy gonna be calling me saying he got this hoe over here, and imma be like, 'put this b***h on the phone, you got my daddy f**ked up,' " she went on arguing. "B***h, don't be doing all that, for real."

The thirsty comments about Miami's dad arrived after she shared a video of him dancing around. Now, in her PSA, the femcee divulged that the clip in question was from a recent party she held for her mother's birthday.

"My momma is an August Virgo, and my daddy is a September Virgo. And they are two different Virgos," Miami noted, before joking about her dad's dance moves.

