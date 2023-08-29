Kris Jenner Likened to AI After Using 'Ridiculous' Filter in New Video

Instagram Celebrity

Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner was trying to show off her makeup on social media. However, instead of getting praise from fans, "The Kardashians" matriarch found herself being trolled by online users for allegedly using a "ridiculous" filter.

In an Instagram clip shared by makeup artist Samer Khouzami on Monday, August 28, the 67-year-old could be seen smiling to the camera while showcasing her glam. The TV personality, who wore a black and white polka-dot outfit and big earrings in the footage, looked very different from her usual self.

It prompted one person to ask in the comment section, "Is this AI?" Another echoed the sentiment, "looks like an ad for AI filters." Someone else chimed in, "This looks like AI." A fourth added, "The AI filter on this is mad."

Others, meanwhile, didn't mince words when weighing in on Kris' appearance. "What the hell is happening that's not her face," one user argued. "Embrace your age. This filter is ridiculous," somebody commented, while the other fumed, "This filter is tooooo much. You aren't fooling anyone. Ridiculous."

