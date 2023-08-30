'Bachelorette' Alum Josh Seiter Insists He's 'Alive and Well' After Death Hoax, Blames Hacker for It

Instagram Celebrity

Josh, who was a contestant in 'The Bachelorette' season 11 starring Kaitlyn Bristowe that aired in 2015, apologizes 'for all the pain they caused when they made that post.'

AceShowbiz - Josh Seiter is "alive and well." One day after news about his death made media headlines, the former contestant of "The Bachelorette" confirmed that the announcement was fake, blaming a hacker for the hoax.

On Tuesday, August 29, the 36-year-old shared on Instagram a video of him offering a clarification. "As you can see, I am alive and well," he declared. "My account was hacked. ... Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I've gone through with depression and suicide attempts."

"And I'm sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post," Josh further noted. "I just got back into my account."

A statement was posted on Monday, saying that he died following his struggles with mental health issues. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing," the message read. "As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world."

"His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone," it continued. "Although our heartache at Joshua's passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort knowing that he is finally at peace."

"We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being," the post concluded. "While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve."

Josh was a contestant in "The Bachelorette" season 11 starring Kaitlyn Bristowe that aired in 2015. He was eliminated in the first week. He went on starring on "90 Day Fiance" and "Love After Lockup". After a string of relationships with women, he came out as bisexual in June and found love in fellow exotic dancer, David, in November 2022.

