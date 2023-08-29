 

Julianne Hough Reunites With Ex-Husband Brooks Laich at Her Brother Derek's Nuptials

Three years after calling off her marriage to him, the 'Dancing With the Stars' co-host and the former NHL player appear in good spirits during the wedding in Monterey County, California.

AceShowbiz - Julianne Hough appeared to remain on good terms with her former husband. Three years after calling off her marriage to Brooks Laich, the "Dancing with the Stars" co-host and the former NHL player reunited at her brother Derek Hough's wedding to Hayley Erbert.

The 35-year-old host and the 40-year-old Canadian athlete were spotted attending the nuptials which took place in Monterey County, California on Saturday, August 26. The two even played important roles in the nuptials. While she served as one of Hayley's six bridesmaids, he was chosen as one of Derek's six groomsmen.

During the wedding, Julianne and Brooks took a group photo with the other bridesmaids and groomsmen as well as the newly wedded couple. In the picture which was later shared by PEOPLE, the two could be seen striking a pose on opposite ends. They appeared in good spirits as they were smiling from ear to ear.

For the special event, Julianne looked in sync with the other bridesmaids in a silk long champagne gown that came with a V-neck design and two spaghetti straps. The flowy dress, which had a plunging neckline, was long enough to cover her feet. She added a pair of earrings to complete the look. For the hair, she parted her long light blonde hair in the middle and styled it into loose waves.

In the meantime, Brooks sported a classic tuxedo which matched that of his fellow groomsmen. He donned a long-sleeved white button-up shirt, buttoned black suit, a pair of matching long tailored pants and glossy leather shoes. He also put on a black bow on his shirt.

Julianne and Brooks later were seen showing their love for Derek and Hayley. In the comments section of an Instagram post about the Saturday wedding, Julianne exclaimed, "The most breathtaking weekend filled with so much love and laughter! I love you both so much [red and pink hearts emoji] love your sissy." Meanwhile, Brooks gushed by simply writing, "Such an incredible weekend, love you both!!!"

Julianne and Brooks started their romantic relationship back in 2013. The pair tied the knot in July, 2017. A few years later, in May 2020, they revealed that they called it quits. However, they briefly reconciled before she filed for divorce from him in November 2020. Their divorce was finalized in June 2022.

