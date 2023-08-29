Jennifer Aniston Goes on Dinner Date With Internet Entrepreneur Chris Dixon in Beverly Hills

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston has reportedly enjoyed a date night with Internet entrepreneur Chris Dixon. The awards-winning actress recently stepped out for dinner in Beverly Hills where she appeared to be enjoying the companion of the 51-year-old investor.

The 54-year-old star was spotted leaving Funke restaurant earlier this week, according to Daily Mail which first reported the news. An eyewitness told the outlet, "They left at the same time, 10:05 P.M…. She got into her car and Aniston's bodyguard escorted Chris to his."

The site, however, has since edited its article to remove Chris' photos and delete the parts that mentioned about his presence that night without giving an explanation.

Meanwhile, photos of the duo from the rumored dinner date have been reshared by other sites. In the images, Jennifer looked stunning in a black slip dress teamed with sandals and a number of gold jewelry pieces.

The "Friends" alum wore her tresses in soft waves and sported a radiant palette of makeup as she held her phone in her hand. She was seen hopping back inside her car following the dinner outing.

As for Chris, the general partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz cut a dapper figure in a gray shirt and blue jeans with a black belt around his waist as he climbed into his own car. Chris, who previously worked at eBay, is also the co-founder and former CEO of Hunch. Hunch was a recommendation technology company acquired by eBay in 2011.

Jennifer has not been known in any public relationship since her split from Justin Theroux following a two-year marriage. The former pair, who began dating in May 2011 and married in August 2015, separated at the end of 2017. She was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 until their divorce in 2005.

Chris, meanwhile, was reportedly briefly linked to Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock.

