Miley Cyrus Thinks Touring 'Erases' Her 'Humanity'

Instagram Music

The 'Used to Be Young' singer explains why touring 'isn't healthy' for her and she prefers not to hit the road anytime soon despite releasing new music.

Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus feels touring "isn't healthy" for her. The 30-year-old pop star has made huge success in her music career - but Miley believes that touring "erases [her] humanity" and stifles her ability to write new songs.

"Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn't healthy for me because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and my connection, I can't be a songwriter, which is my priority," the "Flowers" hitmaker - who released her latest album, "Endless Summer Vacation", earlier this year - explained in a TikTok video.

Miley recently pledged to share "untold stories" about her life via a series of TikTok videos. She explained on Instagram, "Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born. But before Hannah there was Miley."

My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music and iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime. Decades later I continue to fulfill my purpose because of the love provided by my fans. This series "Used To Be Young" is inspired by my new single. Looking back on my life and sharing untold stories from 1992 until now (sic)."

And in one of her first TikTok stories, Miley reflected on the differences between herself and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. The chart-topping star admitted that she had financial and emotional stability during her younger years, whereas her dad was forced to struggle through the early years of his life.

Miley explained, "My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up on a soundstage, like in a house with a family who was super close and all lived under the same roof, and I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think, in my relationships also. That's something that my dad didn't have."

You can share this post!