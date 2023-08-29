 

Kelly Rowland's Oldest Son Has a Crush on Halle Bailey

Kelly Rowland's Oldest Son Has a Crush on Halle Bailey
Instagram
Celebrity

The Destiny's Child member divulges that her eldest child is smitten by the Chloe x Halle singer and the boy has watched 'The Little Mermaid' 'way too many times.'

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland reveals that her eldest son has already developed his first showbiz crush. She shared, "He has the biggest crush on Halle Bailey. He's watched 'The Little Mermaid' way too many times and, as much as I love Halle, she's in my house every day."

"Every time she comes on screen his whole face just lights up. I'm like, 'Wait a second, are you looking at her like the way you look at me?' I'm like, 'I'm your number one girl.' But I mean, she is a beauty. I think that's his first crush."

She also cherishes the support she receives from her showbiz "tribe." The 42-year-old singer - who has Titan, eight, and Noah, two, with her husband Tim Weatherspoon - has revealed that she loves having the support of her showbiz pals, including her Destiny's Child bandmates Michelle Williams (II) and Beyonce Knowles.

  Editors' Pick

Kelly, who rose to fame in the late 90s as part of the group , told E! News, "I have a really great tribe from my sisters of Destiny's Child, of course Ciara, La La [Anthony].

"It's very beautiful and wild that we're all having babies around the same time and growing up together as mothers. And my friends who are like family as well and who have older kids and are able to actually prep me. I'm like, 'Guys, what does eight look like? Or what is nine?' "

Meanwhile, Kelly previously claimed that good communication is the key to motherhood. The chart-topping star told "Today", "I'm a great mom because I love to communicate with my son. There's enough men on this earth who don't know how to! My goal was to really make sure I understand what he is saying, his point of view, and teaching him to communicate."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Meghan Markle 'Actively' Looking for Roles and Approaching 'Big-Name Directors'

Elton John 'in Good Health' After Hospitalized Following a Fall at His Villa
Related Posts
Kelly Rowland Admits Her 'Biggest Mistake' Was Concerning Beyonce's Pregnancy

Kelly Rowland Admits Her 'Biggest Mistake' Was Concerning Beyonce's Pregnancy

Kelly Rowland Drives Beyonce's Mom Tina in Flashy Vintage Car to Fourth of July Party

Kelly Rowland Drives Beyonce's Mom Tina in Flashy Vintage Car to Fourth of July Party

Kelly Rowland Urges People to Give 'Grace' to and Forgive Chris Bown After AMAs Moment

Kelly Rowland Urges People to Give 'Grace' to and Forgive Chris Bown After AMAs Moment

AMAs 2022: Kelly Rowland Defends Chris Brown After He's Booed Over Favorite Male RnB Artist Win

AMAs 2022: Kelly Rowland Defends Chris Brown After He's Booed Over Favorite Male RnB Artist Win

Latest News
Zayn Malik's Mom Regrets His Split From Gigi Hadid
  • Aug 29, 2023

Zayn Malik's Mom Regrets His Split From Gigi Hadid

Elton John 'in Good Health' After Hospitalized Following a Fall at His Villa
  • Aug 29, 2023

Elton John 'in Good Health' After Hospitalized Following a Fall at His Villa

Kelly Rowland's Oldest Son Has a Crush on Halle Bailey
  • Aug 29, 2023

Kelly Rowland's Oldest Son Has a Crush on Halle Bailey

Meghan Markle 'Actively' Looking for Roles and Approaching 'Big-Name Directors'
  • Aug 29, 2023

Meghan Markle 'Actively' Looking for Roles and Approaching 'Big-Name Directors'

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security
  • Aug 29, 2023

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Selena Gomez Slams Rumor She Disses The Weeknd in Her New Song 'Single Soon'
  • Aug 29, 2023

Selena Gomez Slams Rumor She Disses The Weeknd in Her New Song 'Single Soon'

Most Read
Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring
Celebrity

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Shares First Wedding Pictures, Noah Cyrus Is No-Show

Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Shares First Wedding Pictures, Noah Cyrus Is No-Show

Donald Trump Reportedly 'Carefully Tailored' His Frown for Mugshot

Donald Trump Reportedly 'Carefully Tailored' His Frown for Mugshot

Kathy Griffin Gives Fans a Look at Her 'Swollen' Appearance After Getting Her Lips Tattooed

Kathy Griffin Gives Fans a Look at Her 'Swollen' Appearance After Getting Her Lips Tattooed

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie