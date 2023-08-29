 

Cher Scraps Biopic, Starts the Project From Scratch

Cher Scraps Biopic, Starts the Project From Scratch
CNN
Movie

The 'Shoop Shoop Song' hitmaker has to start over again after scrapping the movie project she has worked on for two years because it just 'wasn't working out.'

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cher is re-writing her biopic because it "wasn't working out." The 77-year-old pop veteran has been developing a movie based on her life for two years, but the project has now been scrapped and she is starting from scratch so she can make some changes to ensure the film is exactly how she wants it.

"We are kind of starting again. It just wasn't working out, and we needed to adjust some of the things," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the film is going to face further delays because work can't resume until after the strikes by the writers and actors unions which have brought Hollywood to a standstill. Cher added, "We're going to have to wait [until after the strikes]. I'm not going to go against my people."

  Editors' Pick

When asked whether the film is going to be a "jukebox musical" which showcases her hits, Cher insisted she still hasn't decided which direction to go in. She explained, "I can never decide what I want to do. The thing about my life is that there's too much. It's hard to capture it and all the things I've done. So it's really a lot. The biggest problem is trying to get the story into a decent time period."

The singer previous confirmed she was working on the biopic alongside producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman - the team behind 2008 ABBA movie-musical "Mamma Mia!" and its sequel "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" which featured Cher in a supporting role.

A previous statement from Craymer explained, "Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true life odyssey to the big screen. One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher's larger than life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth and vision. Her unparalleled success in music film and TV have inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences."

Eric Roth - the writer behind "Forrest Gump" and "A Star Is Born" - was onboard to write the screenplay. Roth also penned the screenplay for Cher's 1987 film "Suspect" and the singer described him as a "dear dear friend" in a tweet announcing the news.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Meghan Markle 'Actively' Looking for Roles and Approaching 'Big-Name Directors'

Miley Cyrus Thinks Touring 'Erases' Her 'Humanity'
Related Posts
Cher Dishes on Her Effort to 'Sneak Back in' to Ukraine to Save a Bear

Cher Dishes on Her Effort to 'Sneak Back in' to Ukraine to Save a Bear

Cher Thrilled to Finally Launch Her Own Gelato Brand

Cher Thrilled to Finally Launch Her Own Gelato Brand

Cher Has a Hilarious Question When Celebrating Her 77th Birthday

Cher Has a Hilarious Question When Celebrating Her 77th Birthday

Cher Allegedly Annoyed by Alexander 'AE' Edwards' Suspicious Behavior Prior to Splitting

Cher Allegedly Annoyed by Alexander 'AE' Edwards' Suspicious Behavior Prior to Splitting

Latest News
Grimes Feels 'So Guilty' for Not Wanting to Tour Again
  • Aug 29, 2023

Grimes Feels 'So Guilty' for Not Wanting to Tour Again

Cher Scraps Biopic, Starts the Project From Scratch
  • Aug 29, 2023

Cher Scraps Biopic, Starts the Project From Scratch

Joe Keery Finds It Not Easy to Leave 'Stranger Things'
  • Aug 29, 2023

Joe Keery Finds It Not Easy to Leave 'Stranger Things'

Miley Cyrus Thinks Touring 'Erases' Her 'Humanity'
  • Aug 29, 2023

Miley Cyrus Thinks Touring 'Erases' Her 'Humanity'

Zayn Malik's Mom Regrets His Split From Gigi Hadid
  • Aug 29, 2023

Zayn Malik's Mom Regrets His Split From Gigi Hadid

Elton John 'in Good Health' After Hospitalized Following a Fall at His Villa
  • Aug 29, 2023

Elton John 'in Good Health' After Hospitalized Following a Fall at His Villa

Most Read
Julie Andrews Upset by Audrey Hepburn's Casting in 'My Fair Lady'
Movie

Julie Andrews Upset by Audrey Hepburn's Casting in 'My Fair Lady'

Rose Byrne Weirded Out by 'Bridesmaids' Filming

Rose Byrne Weirded Out by 'Bridesmaids' Filming

'Strays' Director Uses Real Dogs for Almost Every Scene in Live-Action Canine Movie

'Strays' Director Uses Real Dogs for Almost Every Scene in Live-Action Canine Movie

Helen Mirren Personally Picked by Golda Meir's Grandson for Biopic

Helen Mirren Personally Picked by Golda Meir's Grandson for Biopic

'Gran Turismo' Narrowly Wins Race Against 'Barbie' at Box Office

'Gran Turismo' Narrowly Wins Race Against 'Barbie' at Box Office

Meghan Markle 'Actively' Looking for Roles and Approaching 'Big-Name Directors'

Meghan Markle 'Actively' Looking for Roles and Approaching 'Big-Name Directors'

Denis Villeneuve Hopes to Be Called Back for a Third 'Dune' Film

Denis Villeneuve Hopes to Be Called Back for a Third 'Dune' Film

Jake Schreier Teases 'Different Perspective' in 'Thunderbolts'

Jake Schreier Teases 'Different Perspective' in 'Thunderbolts'

'Gran Turismo' Helmer Did Not Disguise Archie Madekwe's Height to Avoid 'Overly Manicured Fakeness'

'Gran Turismo' Helmer Did Not Disguise Archie Madekwe's Height to Avoid 'Overly Manicured Fakeness'