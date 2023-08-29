 

Emma Slater Freezes Her Eggs Amid Divorce From Sasha Farber

A few months after filing for divorce from her husband Sasha Farber, the 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer shares via social media that deciding to freeze her eggs was 'easy.'

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emma Slater revealed that she is freezing her eggs. A few months after filing for divorce from her husband Sasha Farber, the "Dancing With the Stars" pro dancer recalled that making a decision to do so was "easy" for her.

On Saturday, August 26, the 34-year-old star made use of Instagram to discuss her process in freezing her eggs. Along with a video, she wrote in the caption of the post, "Hi! As some of you may know, I've been freezing my eggs for this past 10 days here in Chicago at @ovaeggfreezing. And while my decision to do this for myself personally was an easy one, the decision to share it was much harder for me and I almost didn't."

"But now after initially sharing it a few days ago, I'm SO glad I didnt let any fear of judgment allow me not be openly honestly and talk about a really important topic that I feel should be ok to talk about," she continued. "Thank you for allowing me a space to do that, and I have really have tried to respond to as many questions that I received as possible."

Emma went on to explain, "I found that egg freezing is a topic that many people have questions about so I decided to film this video with Whitney and Cassidy so you can hear more about the process and they can answer some questions you may have, this is part 1 of the vid, part 2 is on my page also."

On the reason why, she stated, "I'm doing this so I can hopefully play a small part in normalizing this topic and hopefully someone out there can feel helped by this conversation." She concluded, "Love you guys," adding folded hands and red heart emojis.

In a follow-up post, Emma revealed, "My procedure is tomorrow and I am not nervous because of the incredible staff here at OVA who have been nothing but kind, thoughtful and supportive, from day one everything was explained to me and they made sure I understood all the steps."

"From the caring phones calls to the reminder texts and full communication, I don't know how they do it," she further elaborated. She did not forget to voice her appreciation by saying, "Thank you Dr. Kaplan, Colleen Coughlin, and all of the wonderful staff here for guiding me through this life-changing journey with love."

Emma's revelation came a few months after she filed for divorce from her husband Sasha. In legal docs which were filed in February, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their separation. The two tied the knot in 2018 after several years of dating.

