Miley Cyrus Reacts After Adele Says She's Obsessed With 'Used to Be Young'

The 'Flowers' singer cites the 'When We Were Young' hitmaker as her inspiration after the latter heaps praise on her and her brand new single 'Used to Be Young.'

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has divulged Adele influenced her latest single, "Used to Be Young". The 30-year-old pop star unleashed the emotionally reflective ballad last week, and after the "Rolling in the Deep" hitmaker revealed she is obsessed with the song at her "Weekends with Adele" Las Vegas concert, Miley revealed she thought a lot about the Grammy winner when she penned the song.

"I am obsessed with Miley Cyrus' new song. Has anyone heard it yet? I've always been a big Miley Cyrus fan and I've got such a soft spot for Nostalgia and that song. It might make me tear right now; I absolutely love it. It's amazing. She's such a legend and I love her," Adele told the crowd at The Coliseum at Caesars Palace.

The "Flowers" hitmaker re-shared the residency clip and wrote on X, "@Adele, I thought of you often while writing this song - always hoped that you would love it. This means the world to me. I love you. Mission accomplished."

Upon its release on Friday, August 25, Miley dedicated the track to her loyal following. She wrote on Instagram, "This song is about honoring who we've been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you. Truly, Miley (sic)."

In the emotional lyrics and accompanying video, the former "Hannah Montana" star reflects on her partying past. They include, "I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild, I say I used to be young."

Fans have speculated the fact the track came out on August 25 is a thank you to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, for standing by her as she found her way in showbiz and eventually put her wild ways to bed. It has been seven months since her hit "Flowers" came out - which Miley released on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's birthday, January 13.

Miley recently told British Vogue about how she's put her party lifestyle in the past while discussing how she turned down a track offered to her by an unnamed songwriter about clubbing. She told the magazine, "It was like, you know, the standard f*****-up-in-the-club track."

"And I was like, 'I'm two years sober. That's not where I spend my time, you know?' You're more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum. It's not about being self-serious. I've just evolved."

