Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

The '21 Jump Street' actor and the 'High Fidelity' star are caught on camera paying his 10-year-old daughter a visit when she's selling lemonade with her friend in Los Angeles.

Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have shown their support for his daughter. The "Magic Mike" actor and the "High Fidelity" star paid a visit to his child, whom he shares with his former wife and actress Jenna Dewan, when she was selling lemonade with one of her friends.

On Sunday, August 27, the 43-year-old actor and the 34-year-old actress were spotted checking up on 10 year-old Everly, who goes by Evie, when she was standing behind the stand with her pal in Los Angeles. In pictures making their rounds online, the stand was decorated with a big sign that read, "Evie T. and Victoria Lemonade."

In some of the photos, the actor of "The Lost City" could be seen having a conversation with Evie. Other snaps captured him and Zoe walking next to each other while holding each other's hands. They appeared to be heading back to a black car that they drove to visit Evie.

For the sunny day out, Channing sported a gray hoodie that came with white graphics on both of its front and back sides. He also wore a pair of black basketball shorts and white Vans slip-on shoes. At that time, his dark hair was shaved.

In the meantime, Zoe looked in sync with a similar outfit. She donned a green hoodie and a pair of short blue jeans. Some of the pictures saw her wearing a sleeveless gray top with spaghetti straps after taking off the jacket.

"The Batman" actress added a pair of black flat shoes, matching sunglasses, a necklace, bracelet, ring and a blue hat with "Nirvana" graphics on it to complete the look. She let loose her long black hair under the cap.

Channing himself appeared to have done a number of fun activities during summer. Earlier in August, he uploaded a photo capturing his drawing of a topless woman via Instagram. Along with the snap, he explained, "Since I'm on a art roll and I've gotten so much sick tips and from really insane artist i admire. I did this a while back when my little one was watching movie I didn't like lol."

"So I sat down and tried something," the "21 Jump Street" actor recalled. "I don't often paint. But am gonna try it more. But I'm proud of this one because it was the first time I didn't look at some thing for a reference. I just started and let whatever came out of the page or paint to show up. And I like her. I am one day going to get classically taught hehe. Thanks for the love and support folks."

