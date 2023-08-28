Meghan Markle's Mom Links Up With Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at L.A. Gala

AP/Instagram Celebrity

The 66-year-old mom of the Duchess of Sussex is seen posing with the two 'The Kardashians' stars while attending This Is About Humanity 5th Anniversary soiree.

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle's mom Doria Ragland is hanging out with the Kardashians. The mom of the Duchess of Sussex was seen posing with "The Kardashians" stars Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner while attending a charity event in Los Angeles.

Doria was among the attendees at the This Is About Humanity 5th Anniversary soiree on Saturday, August 26. She went solo as Meghan and her husband Prince Harry didn't join her at the charity benefit.

Despite their absence, Doria appeared to be in great company. The 66-year-old was seen posing for a picture with Kris. At one point, Kim also joined the two to pose for another picture.

For the outing, Doria opted for an orange and pink paisley dress which she paired with simple gold jewelry. Kris, meanwhile, wore an all-white ensemble. As for Kim, the SKIMS founder showed off her new bangs while wearing a black dress.

The This Is About Humanity 5th Anniversary marked Doria's first public outing after she joined Meghan and Harry in New York City for the Woman of Vision Awards. Also attending the August 26 gala were Kimora Lee Simmons, Eva Longoria, Francia Raisa, Zooey Deschanel, Henry Winkler and his daughter, Zoe Winkler Reinis, who is one of the founders of the organization.

Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez were also present at the party. Lauren was being honored for her support of the organization for donating more than $1 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I am very humbled to be here tonight, and as I look around and I see all of you who took the time out on a Saturday to come here, I just want to say thank you very much," the Emmy Award-winning journalist said during her speech. "I know a lot of you have children and a lot of other things to do, so thank you for being here tonight. I'm filled with gratitude just for that."

"Each one of us can be the person who inspires someone else to chase their dreams no matter what obstacles they face. Just as my teacher saw past my struggles and saw potential in a very lost girl, you too have the opportunity to change a life for it is in caring for people that we haven't even met, and recognizing the inherent worth of every person that we can embrace our humanity," she added, before concluding, "Thank you, and Jeff, I just want to say thank you for inspiring me to go out into the world and make a difference."

This Is About Humanity directly addresses the ongoing devastation of family separation in border cities. The organization facilitates trips to the border, a fiscally sponsored fund to provide individuals and families with essentials to rebuild, construction projects and much more through education and the assembling of a community of allies and advocates.

