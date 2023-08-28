 

'Hannah Montana' Alum Mitchel Musso Looks Sad in Mugshot After Public Drunkenness Arrest

'Hannah Montana' Alum Mitchel Musso Looks Sad in Mugshot After Public Drunkenness Arrest
Celebrity

The actor, who is famous for playing Oliver Oken on 'Hannah Montana', was arrested on Saturday evening, August 26 after he reportedly stole an item at a food market while he was under the influence.

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mitchel Musso seemingly regrets his trouble with the law. Having been arrested for public drunkenness in Texas, the actor known for playing Oliver Oken on "Hannah Montana" looked sad in his mugshot.

According to TMZ, the former Disney star was arrested on Saturday evening, August 26, and was later booked into the Rockwall County Detention Center. It arrived after police responded to a call for service at a nearby hotel, where folks claimed Mitchel had been acting "belligerent."

Mitchel allegedly stole a snack of the potato variety from a food market. When employees urged him to pay for it, Mitchel reportedly became verbally abusive to them and left the building "without rendering payment."

  Editors' Pick

Police later found Mitchel outside the hotel and he was unveiled to have been under the influence. Rockwall PD claimed they also discovered a number of traffic warrants in his name, prompting them to arrest him.

Mitchel has since been hit with several charges. They include public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver's license and violating a promise to appear notice. However, authorities said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital that Mitchel only "spent one night in jail and bonded out late Sunday afternoon after posting $1000.00 bond."

This marks Mitchel's first run-in with the law in more than a decade. Back in 2011, he was arrested for driving under the influence in Burbank. The now-32-year-old reportedly avoided a six-month sentence by pleading "no contest" to the charges.

Mitchel, who also plays Jeremy Johnson on the animated series "Phineas and Ferb", was later sentenced to 36 months of informal probation. The sentence also required him to attend alcohol education classes and pay a fine.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Furious' Adele Slams Security for Bothering a Fan at Her Las Vegas Show

Beyonce's Fans Slam Etsy Stores After Her Last-Minute Dress Code Request
Latest News
Bad Bunny Drives Fans Wild With His NSFW Vacation Selfie
  • Aug 28, 2023

Bad Bunny Drives Fans Wild With His NSFW Vacation Selfie

Beyonce's Fans Slam Etsy Stores After Her Last-Minute Dress Code Request
  • Aug 28, 2023

Beyonce's Fans Slam Etsy Stores After Her Last-Minute Dress Code Request

'Hannah Montana' Alum Mitchel Musso Looks Sad in Mugshot After Public Drunkenness Arrest
  • Aug 28, 2023

'Hannah Montana' Alum Mitchel Musso Looks Sad in Mugshot After Public Drunkenness Arrest

'Furious' Adele Slams Security for Bothering a Fan at Her Las Vegas Show
  • Aug 28, 2023

'Furious' Adele Slams Security for Bothering a Fan at Her Las Vegas Show

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Jake Bongiovi 'the One', Reveals Her Engagement Ring Belonged to Her Mom
  • Aug 28, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Jake Bongiovi 'the One', Reveals Her Engagement Ring Belonged to Her Mom

Florence Welch Reveals Emergency Surgery After Calling Off Shows
  • Aug 28, 2023

Florence Welch Reveals Emergency Surgery After Calling Off Shows

Most Read
Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account
Celebrity

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account

Kylie Jenner Seen Dropping by Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's Beverly Hills Home

Kylie Jenner Seen Dropping by Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's Beverly Hills Home

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Copies Kim Kardashian's Look in New Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Copies Kim Kardashian's Look in New Outing

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Plies Makes Fun of Donald Trump's Arrest

Plies Makes Fun of Donald Trump's Arrest