'Hannah Montana' Alum Mitchel Musso Looks Sad in Mugshot After Public Drunkenness Arrest

The actor, who is famous for playing Oliver Oken on 'Hannah Montana', was arrested on Saturday evening, August 26 after he reportedly stole an item at a food market while he was under the influence.

Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mitchel Musso seemingly regrets his trouble with the law. Having been arrested for public drunkenness in Texas, the actor known for playing Oliver Oken on "Hannah Montana" looked sad in his mugshot.

According to TMZ, the former Disney star was arrested on Saturday evening, August 26, and was later booked into the Rockwall County Detention Center. It arrived after police responded to a call for service at a nearby hotel, where folks claimed Mitchel had been acting "belligerent."

Mitchel allegedly stole a snack of the potato variety from a food market. When employees urged him to pay for it, Mitchel reportedly became verbally abusive to them and left the building "without rendering payment."

Police later found Mitchel outside the hotel and he was unveiled to have been under the influence. Rockwall PD claimed they also discovered a number of traffic warrants in his name, prompting them to arrest him.

Mitchel has since been hit with several charges. They include public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver's license and violating a promise to appear notice. However, authorities said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital that Mitchel only "spent one night in jail and bonded out late Sunday afternoon after posting $1000.00 bond."

This marks Mitchel's first run-in with the law in more than a decade. Back in 2011, he was arrested for driving under the influence in Burbank. The now-32-year-old reportedly avoided a six-month sentence by pleading "no contest" to the charges.

Mitchel, who also plays Jeremy Johnson on the animated series "Phineas and Ferb", was later sentenced to 36 months of informal probation. The sentence also required him to attend alcohol education classes and pay a fine.

