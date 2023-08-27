Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Shares First Wedding Pictures, Noah Cyrus Is No-Show

Instagram Celebrity

Tish Cyrus is celebrating her wedding to Dominic Purcell by posting a series of images from their nuptials but one of her star daughters Noah is nowhere to be seen in those images.

AceShowbiz - Tish Cyrus has posted the first pictures of Miley Cyrus as maid of honour at her wedding. The 56-year-old mum of the "Wrecking Ball" singer married "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell, 53, on Saturday, August 20 after they got engaged four months ago, and she has now described how she wore two dresses for her big day.

On Instagram, Tish posted a series of images from her wedding, which were a mixture of official portraits taken by Vogue and her pals' shots. Taken by Miley's make-up artist, one image showed the 'Hannah Montana' star beaming as she attended her mum's nuptials, hosted at the singer's home in Malibu, California.

Tish has told Vogue about her wedding, "The dress I wore at the ceremony was the most romantic dress I've ever seen. It truly felt like me. And most of all, it made me feel like I feel when I'm with Dom, beautiful. That's how he makes me feel."

A close-up picture of the bride posted on Instagram showed her gown, which featured a strapless, floor-length dress designed by Netta Benshabu. Another taken by Vogue showed the newlyweds in front of the Pacific Ocean with a sunset in the background.

Tish added to Vogue about how she changed into another dress for her reception, "I actually couldn't decide between two dresses, so I wore them both."

Her second gown was a silk Grace Loves Lace reception gown with straps. Miley joined Tish's bridesmaids in wearing an ice blue dress and carried a bouquet of flowers.

Tish started dating Dominic in July 2022, three months after she divorced Miley's musician dad Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, who is now engaged to 34-year-old singer Firerose.

Tish revealed she was engaged to Dominic by sharing a photo of them online together that included her diamond engagement ring, which she captioned, "A thousand times.... YES @dominicpurcell."

Tish divorced Billy Ray after they married in 1993, citing irreconcilable differences. In the court filings, she said they had not "co-habited as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years."

As well as Miley, the former couple had children Braison, 28, and Noah Cyrus, 23.

Fans have noted the release date for Miley's upcoming single "Used to be Young", which came out August 25, was her dad's birthday. They have speculated the singer picked the release day as a thank you to her father for standing by her as she found her way in showbiz and eventually put her partying ways to bed.

It has been seven months since her hit "Flowers" came out - which Miley released on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's birthday.

