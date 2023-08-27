 

Meghan Markle Could Earn $1 Million Per Post If She's Back on Instagram

Cover Images/Janet Mayer
The Duchess of Sussex is estimated to earn $1 million per post if she receives endorsement when returning to social media, which she previously said to be imminent.

  Aug 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex could reportedly earn $1 million per post if she returns to Instagram. The former actress, 42, is rumored to have the @meghan handle, which already has over 854,000 followers, despite the fact she has never actually posted on the account, and it's now said she is on the verge of getting ready to "re-launch" herself on the platform.

"Everyone in Hollywood is talking about the re-launch being imminent. Meghan has never made any secret of the fact she wants to return to Instagram," a source told The Mail on Sunday.

Another insider added the dormant @meghan account - which is decorated with a picture of pink peonies, said to be Meghan's favourite flowers - added, "Yes, that's her. Expect an announcement very soon. She's coming back."

The duchess' last Instagram account with her husband Prince Harry, 38, had 9.4 million followers before it was deactivated in 2020 when the couple quit their duties as senior working royals following their "Megxit" move to America.

The account is already followed by several of Meghan's friends including activist Mandana Dayani, who served as president of Archewell, the Sussexes' media and philanthropic company, until last December.

Before her 2018 marriage to Harry, the duchess had more than three million followers on her Instagram feed, and thousands of her fans had signed up to her now-closed lifestyle blog The Tig.

Page Six has previously reported Meghan has been in talks with a number of brands to work with on social media, and is apparently especially keen to sign with jewellers Cartier as she "works towards the future after signing with Hollywood agency WME."

An insider added to the outlet, "Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her 'Archetypes' podcast, so it's just sitting there now."

Meghan revealed she was toying with the idea of returning to social media in an interview with The Cut in August 2022, saying, "Do you want to know a secret? I'm getting back… on Instagram."

Rumours she is due to make a social media comeback come after her and Harry's mega-money Spotify deal ended in June, while the Duke of Sussex's green travel project Travalyst made a major announcement about a huge revamp in May without mentioning him.

