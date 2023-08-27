 

ABBA Star, Ryan Tedder, Frank Sinatra's Estate and More Collaborate to Explore AI in Music

ABBA Star, Ryan Tedder, Frank Sinatra's Estate and More Collaborate to Explore AI in Music
Instagram/TikTok/YouTube
Music

Bjorn Ulvaeus, OneRepublic frontman, and the estate of the 'Fly Me to the Moon' singer have signed up to dive into the realms of artificial intelligence in music.

  • Aug 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus, Johnny Cash's daughter Rosanne and more have joined forces with YouTube and Universal Music to explore the realms of AI in music. The "Waterloo" hitmaker explains he wants to know as much as possible about Artificial Intelligence and whether it can be put to good use and how to "protect the rights of my fellow human creators."

"While some may find my decision controversial, I've joined this group with an open mind and purely out of curiosity about how an AI model works and what it could be capable of in a creative process. I believe that the more I understand, the better equipped I'll be to advocate for and to help protect the rights of my fellow human creators," Bjorn said in a statement.

OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, composer Max Richter, Latin star Anitta, and Frank Sinatra's estate are among the others to sign up for the project.

Max commented, "Like every new technology, AI brings with it opportunities, but it also raises profound challenges for the creative community. Therefore, I'm very happy to be part of the 'artist incubator' which will allow me to advocate for the interests of the creative community in the applications of AI to music and music distribution."

Together, they will follow three principles for the partnership, the first being, "AI is here, and we will embrace it responsibly together with our music partners." The second reads, "AI is ushering in a new age of creative expression, but it must include appropriate protections and unlock opportunities for music partners who decide to participate."

  Editors' Pick

And lastly, a YouTube blog post read, "We've built an industry-leading trust and safety organisation and content policies. We will scale those to meet the challenges of AI."

Universal Music Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Sir Lucian Grainge believes AI could "enrich musical creativity in extraordinary new ways" but insists there needs to be "the right balance."

He said, "Our challenge and opportunity as an industry is to establish effective tools, incentives and rewards - as well as rules of the road - that enable us to limit AI's potential downside while promoting its promising upside. If we strike the right balance, I believe AI will amplify human imagination and enrich musical creativity in extraordinary new ways."

Neal Mohan, YouTube's Chief Executive Officer added, "I'm incredibly excited about the opportunity of AI to supercharge creativity around the world but recognise that YouTube and the promise of AI will only be successful if our partners are successful. Together, we can embrace this new technology in a way that supports artists, songwriters, producers, and the industry as a whole while driving value for fans and pushing the bounds of what's creatively possible."

"The principles in our framework - embracing AI, granting protections while unlocking opportunity, and investing in our trust and safety work - provide a strong foundation for YouTube and the music industry to better navigate the world ahead."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Hayley Williams Suggests Her Emo Genre Puts Off Artists From Collaborating With Her

Zac Efron Gutted After His TV Show Is Axed Following Two Episodes
Related Posts
ABBA Plans to 'Refresh' Shows for Extended Concert Run

ABBA Plans to 'Refresh' Shows for Extended Concert Run

ABBA Spark Bidding War for Las Vegas Residency Show

ABBA Spark Bidding War for Las Vegas Residency Show

ABBA Tops Album Charts in 17 Countries With 'Voyage'

ABBA Tops Album Charts in 17 Countries With 'Voyage'

ABBA Break Records as They Rule U.K. Chart With New Album 'Voyage'

ABBA Break Records as They Rule U.K. Chart With New Album 'Voyage'

Latest News
Hayley Williams Suggests Her Emo Genre Puts Off Artists From Collaborating With Her
  • Aug 27, 2023

Hayley Williams Suggests Her Emo Genre Puts Off Artists From Collaborating With Her

Zac Efron Gutted After His TV Show Is Axed Following Two Episodes
  • Aug 27, 2023

Zac Efron Gutted After His TV Show Is Axed Following Two Episodes

Dave Chappelle Throws Star-Studded Party to Celebrate His 50th Birthday
  • Aug 27, 2023

Dave Chappelle Throws Star-Studded Party to Celebrate His 50th Birthday

ABBA Star, Ryan Tedder, Frank Sinatra's Estate and More Collaborate to Explore AI in Music
  • Aug 27, 2023

ABBA Star, Ryan Tedder, Frank Sinatra's Estate and More Collaborate to Explore AI in Music

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law
  • Aug 27, 2023

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling's Divorce Finalized Five Months After Split
  • Aug 27, 2023

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling's Divorce Finalized Five Months After Split

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Admits Sinead O'Connor Was 'Right' About Her Getting 'Pimped' by Music Industry
Music

Miley Cyrus Admits Sinead O'Connor Was 'Right' About Her Getting 'Pimped' by Music Industry

Carlos Santana 'Sincerely' Apologizes for Making Anti-Trans Comments During Concert

Carlos Santana 'Sincerely' Apologizes for Making Anti-Trans Comments During Concert

Jacquees Claims Ella Mai Still Blocks Him on Social Media After 'Trip' Remix Controversy

Jacquees Claims Ella Mai Still Blocks Him on Social Media After 'Trip' Remix Controversy

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Flashes the Crowd Onstage at Motley Crue Concert

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Flashes the Crowd Onstage at Motley Crue Concert

Drake Fans Left Disappointed Upon Learning That His New Album Wasn't Released

Drake Fans Left Disappointed Upon Learning That His New Album Wasn't Released

Justin Bieber Hires New Lawyer to End Contract With Scooter Braun That Should Expire in 2027

Justin Bieber Hires New Lawyer to End Contract With Scooter Braun That Should Expire in 2027

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her Past in Emotional Music Video for 'Used to Be Young'

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her Past in Emotional Music Video for 'Used to Be Young'

Billie Eilish Credits Lana Del Rey for Changing Music With 'Born to Die' Album

Billie Eilish Credits Lana Del Rey for Changing Music With 'Born to Die' Album

Carly Rae Jepsen Reportedly Parts Ways With Scooter Braun

Carly Rae Jepsen Reportedly Parts Ways With Scooter Braun