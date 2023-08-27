 

Hayley Williams Suggests Her Emo Genre Puts Off Artists From Collaborating With Her

The Paramore lead vocalist claims in a new interview that she is rarely offered a collaboration with other artists because of the emo scene she and her band are part of.

AceShowbiz - Paramore singer Hayley Williams feels artists of different genres haven't approached her band for collaborations because of the hardcore emo scene they were part of. She continued, "I was saying recently to someone, because we grew up in the scene we grew up in, I rarely get asked to do features for things that I feel like really get down to my core."

"So I'm still keeping my eye out for whether that be new artists, or maybe it's older, established artists - but probably people who do groovier s***; something that I can sink down into a little bit, instead of having to just be, I guess, the 'Misery Business' version of myself."

Hayley has been longing to collaborate with SZA. The "This Is Why" hitmaker has admired the "Kill Bill" hitmaker for a long time and joked that she is texting her "weekly" about hooking up on a track.

"It's been SZA for a long time, because I love her voice. But also - ah man, there's too many, to be honest with you," Hayley replied when asked on the "Black People Love Paramore" podcast which Black artists she'd like to work with.

She added of the "Good Days" hitmaker, "SZA has, for about six years now, been the one. I'm sending the text weekly at this point. I think 'Garden' is my favourite song by SZA. But also, all of her records, they're records you can put on and [have] no skips for me."

It's no secret that SZA is a fan of Hayley with both their fanbases wanting them to record a duet together. Last year, SZA hinted at a future collaboration with the "Still Into You" hitmaker. Quizzed on when she'll be jumping on a track with the alternative star on Twitter, she suggested it wasn't out of the question as they are in touch often. She replied, "I talk to her more than you'd think lol."

