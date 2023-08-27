 

Zac Efron Gutted After His TV Show Is Axed Following Two Episodes

The 'High School Musical' actor is 'taking it really hard' as his travel show 'Down to Earth' is abandoned by The CW after getting the second lowest rating on the network.

  Aug 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zac Efron is devastated after The CW pulled his travel show off air after only two episodes. "Down to Earth with Zac Efron" second episode gained only 232,000 viewers - the second lowest ever recorded by the network - and The CW made the decision to take it off the air.

"To find out so few people were interested was crushing. He's taking it really hard. That is the biggest blow about getting cancelled - Zac enjoys travelling," a source told the National Enquirer.

"Down to Earth With Zac Efron" originally premiered on Netflix in 2020, with a second season in 2022. It followed Zac as he travelled the world, and explored nature and sustainable living.

Zac previously described travel as "one of [his] greatest passions in life." The actor also spoke about how keen to "explore" new places and cultures with his show. He told E! News, "Travel is one of my greatest passions in life. I love to explore new places and immerse myself in their culture and learn different ways of life."

Back in 2022, Zac thanked the production team behind "Down to Earth" after winning the first Emmy of his career. "The Greatest Showman" actor took home the award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his role on the series, which saw him travel to places such as Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, and Peru.

Following his success, Zac - who shot to international stardom as Troy Bolton in the "High School Musical" series - wrote on Twitter, "Wow! Never expected this and so grateful. A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is. And most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you. [heart emoji] (sic)."

