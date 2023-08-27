 

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Amid rumors of family feud, Miley explains that she and Billy Ray Cyrus have different childhood experiences and how those affected their relationship with fame.

  Aug 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has discussed her strained relationship with her father, amid reports of a toxic family feud. The 30-year-old singer has reportedly become estranged from her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, following his split from her mother Tish Cyrus and his engagement to singer Firerose, and Miley has reflected on the different ways fame has affected them both.

"My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up on a sound stage, like, in a house with a family that was super close and all lived under the same roof," she said on her Disney+ special, "Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)".

"And I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think, in my relationships also. That's something that my dad didn't have. I've seen how that affects a lot of people that go from having nothing to everything. It's a really dangerous place."

Miley - who has just released the new single "Used to Be Young" - added that her father gets impacted emotionally by his audience and relies on them to heal the wounds of his childhood. She explained, "I think that's where me and my dad's relationship to fame and success is wildly different."

  Editors' Pick

"Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me. When he feels special or important, it's like healing a childhood wound, and I've always been made to feel like a star. It makes me emotional. So, I think that's the difference."

Meanwhile, Miley is said to be "frustrated" over the ongoing feud between her siblings, Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus, and her newlywed mom Tish - who recently tied the knot with actor Dominic Purcell.

A source told The Sun newspaper, "Miley's family are completely divided and it's a really sad situation. She is being very adult in it, but has found it very frustrating. It seems like madness to not go to your own mother's wedding, but she was proud to be there to support her."

"The kids have sided with either their mum or their dad and there's not a lot of communication between them. It has been worsening for the past year and it doesn't look like there's an end in sight."

