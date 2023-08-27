 

Josh Groban Falls Sick With Covid-19, Takes a Break From Broadway

Josh Groban Falls Sick With Covid-19, Takes a Break From Broadway
Instagram
Movie

The 'You Raise Me Up' hitmaker explains that he has been feeling unwell for several days before testing positive for coronavirus and deciding to take a hiatus from stage show.

  • Aug 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Josh Groban has decided to take time out from his stint on Broadway after testing positive for COVID-19. The singer/actor is currently starring in a revival of hit stage show "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - which earned him a 2023 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical - but he's now having to miss all his upcoming performances after falling ill with coronavirus.

Confirming the bad news in a post on Instagram, Josh admitted he started feeling sick earlier this week but his illness wasn't confirmed with a positive test until several days later.

He posted a video and captioned it with an explanation, writing, "Well, after avoiding it for a good long stretch, I'm bummed to say this mystery illness is in fact COVID. Tested positive today and will be resting hard to get well and back on stage ASAP."

  Editors' Pick

Josh added in the video, "Last couple of days I was feeling kind of off. Wednesday I was feeling really not great but good enough to do the show. I was testing negative for COVID. Yesterday I felt really not very good and called out and today I tested positive for COVID. So I avoided it for a good long time and it finally caught up to me and I'm super bummed. And I'm sorry to disappoint anyone who was coming to see the show this week."

Josh went on to tells fans he will be replaced by Nicholas Christopher for the next few shows and insisted they will be impressed with his performance in the role of Sweeney Todd - the fictional barber who murders his customers and has them baked into pies.

The star went on to say, "I want you to know that Nicholas Christopher who is taking on the role of Sweeney Todd this week is absolutely extraordinary in the role and you certainly won't be disappointed. So go and see this magnificent production and I'm going to try to get back on the mend as soon as possible and get over this thing. And I'll be back on Fleet Street very, very soon."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Monica Bellucci Hails Tim Burton After Confirming Their Romance

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce
Related Posts
Josh Groban Overjoyed by Participation at 'Indoguration' Honoring Joe Biden's Dog

Josh Groban Overjoyed by Participation at 'Indoguration' Honoring Joe Biden's Dog

Josh Groban Hopes for People to Reconnect in New Year After Election Causes Division

Josh Groban Hopes for People to Reconnect in New Year After Election Causes Division

Josh Groban Calls New Album His 'Saving Grace' Amid Pandemic

Josh Groban Calls New Album His 'Saving Grace' Amid Pandemic

Josh Groban Credits Robert Downey Jr.'s Drug Problems for His Big Break on 'Ally McBeal'

Josh Groban Credits Robert Downey Jr.'s Drug Problems for His Big Break on 'Ally McBeal'

Latest News
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law
  • Aug 27, 2023

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling's Divorce Finalized Five Months After Split
  • Aug 27, 2023

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling's Divorce Finalized Five Months After Split

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce
  • Aug 27, 2023

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Josh Groban Falls Sick With Covid-19, Takes a Break From Broadway
  • Aug 27, 2023

Josh Groban Falls Sick With Covid-19, Takes a Break From Broadway

Monica Bellucci Hails Tim Burton After Confirming Their Romance
  • Aug 27, 2023

Monica Bellucci Hails Tim Burton After Confirming Their Romance

Corey Taylor Became 'Every Cliche' He Hated During Battle With Alcohol Addiction
  • Aug 26, 2023

Corey Taylor Became 'Every Cliche' He Hated During Battle With Alcohol Addiction

Most Read
'Blind Side' Movie Company Defends Film, Reveal Actual Profit Made by Tuohys and Michael Oher
Movie

'Blind Side' Movie Company Defends Film, Reveal Actual Profit Made by Tuohys and Michael Oher

'The Equalizer' Director Considers Using AI to De-Age Denzel Washington for Origin Story

'The Equalizer' Director Considers Using AI to De-Age Denzel Washington for Origin Story

Paul Mescal Stressed Out by 'Gladiator 2' as He Struggles to 'Get Away' From Legacy of First Film

Paul Mescal Stressed Out by 'Gladiator 2' as He Struggles to 'Get Away' From Legacy of First Film

Christopher Nolan Apologized to Florence Pugh for Giving Her Small Role in 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan Apologized to Florence Pugh for Giving Her Small Role in 'Oppenheimer'

'Dune: Part Two' Pushed to 2024 Amid Strikes

'Dune: Part Two' Pushed to 2024 Amid Strikes

Zack Snyder 'Happy' About Comparison Between His New Movie 'Rebel Moon' and 'Star Wars'

Zack Snyder 'Happy' About Comparison Between His New Movie 'Rebel Moon' and 'Star Wars'

Jamie Foxx Cast as the Almighty God in 'Not Another Church Movie'

Jamie Foxx Cast as the Almighty God in 'Not Another Church Movie'

'Heat' Director Still Holding Out Hope to Make Sequel

'Heat' Director Still Holding Out Hope to Make Sequel

Spice Girls Developing Coming-of-Age Movie Using Their Hit Singles

Spice Girls Developing Coming-of-Age Movie Using Their Hit Singles